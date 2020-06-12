Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Crestview, FL with garage

Crestview apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
143 Steeplechase Drive
143 Steeplechase Drive, Crestview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2536 sqft
4 Bedroom Home! Call today to view this lovely 4BR/2BA home with large family room, open kitchen, breakfast nook, breakfast bar, formal dining, den/office, split bedroom plan with master bedroom, master bath w/ his and her closets, double vanity,

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
312 Peoria Boulevard
312 Peoria Boulevard, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1455 sqft
Contemporary 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home. Master bedroom has a walk in closet with built in storage. Bathroom has a garden tub, double vanity and separate shower.Kitchen with eat in area and plenty of cabinets and a pantry.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
117 Mill Pond Cove
117 Mill Pond Cove, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN CRESTVIEW! Located south of I10 off John King Rd and convenient to just about everything Crestview. large family room and outdoor storage shed.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
379 Crooked Pine Trail
379 Crooked Pine Trail, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1356 sqft
379 Crooked Pine Trail Available 07/01/20 3/2.5 Town Home With Easy Access To Bases, Beaches, & Shopping. Pet Friendly With Fenced Back Yard. - Available NOW and Move In Ready.......3/2.5 Town home with easy access to bases, beaches, & shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
737 Widgeon Way
737 Widgeon Way, Crestview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2418 sqft
737 Widgeon Way Available 07/01/20 Like-New Home in Redstone Commons of South Crestview - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers multiple bonus spaces, a 2 car garage and privacy-fenced backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
434 Hatchee Drive
434 Hatchee Drive, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2104 sqft
YARD CARE INCLUDED....Available 6/15/2020......South of I-10 home features 3BR/2BA with open floor plan. Office/bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Extra-large great room with new laminate flooring in the living room, dining room, and foyer.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
519 Wingspan Way
519 Wingspan Way, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1448 sqft
Available 8/7/2020........South Crestview. Easy Commute to bases, beaches & shopping. Community pool, play ground area and end unit. Featuring ceramic wood tile, newer paint, newer carpet and 1 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Rolling Ridge
1 Unit Available
307 Scotch Pine Lane
307 Scotch Pine Lane, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1941 sqft
This elegant 3-bedroom 2 bath home located in South Crestview will be available 15 June. This home features large bedrooms, tall ceilings and sits on a very large lot.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
517 White Oak Lane
517 White Oak Lane, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1084 sqft
Freshly renovated with brand new paint, flooring, light fixtures, and kitchen appliances (not pictured here, as they were not in yet), this adorable rental is ready for new tenants! The master has its own full bath, and the two guest rooms share a

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
660 Red Fern Road
660 Red Fern Road, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2074 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- Lovely 3 bedroom brick home nestled in Fox Valley S/D just minutes from Duke Field, schools, shopping and the world's most beautiful beaches. Raised ceilings, recessed lighting and lots of space.

Last updated February 20 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
1568 Texas Pkwy
1568 Texas Pkwy, Crestview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1134 sqft
Great 3/2 home with 1 car garage for rent in Crestview! - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located just minutes from Interstate 10! This home features tile flooring throughout, a 1 car garage, an open kitchen with all white appliances, three
Results within 1 mile of Crestview

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2605 Brodie Lane
2605 Brodie Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2654 sqft
Awesome 2465 SF home in Juniper Creek featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, unique kitchen, Florida room, and fenced in yard.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2640 Mcdavid Road
2640 Mc David Road, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2044 sqft
Nice country home located on the North end of Crestview . This home offers Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. There is a nice spacious Kitchen with a large formal dining room to entertain your family and friends.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5272 Moore Loop
5272 Moore Loop, Okaloosa County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2123 sqft
This beautiful home is located in Lee Farms subdivision. Inside you'll find porcelain tile and laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen comes with a stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, and smooth-top stove.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2692 Paddock Circle
2692 Paddock Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2347 sqft
Silver Oaks! Call today to view this well kept 4BR/2BA home with open floor plan to include kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room, living room w/ fireplace, split bedroom plan with large master bedroom, master bath with double vanity, separate
Results within 5 miles of Crestview

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3677 Poverty Creek Road
3677 Poverty Creek Road, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
**Also Avail. for purchase $129,800 or Lease w/ Purchase Option. Details below in ''Additional Info''. Ranch style home placed on 1 acre. Recent HVAC.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
6194 Hummingbird Lane
6194 Hummingbird Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
3000 sqft
Available 07/10/2020.......North Crestview home features over 3000 SQFT of living space, 4/3 floor plan and 3 CAR GARAGE...Spacious living room, formal dining room, office space, Florida room, 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and so much more.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1930 Hidden Springs Drive
1930 Hidden Springs Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1937 sqft
Country home with fabulous privacy. This home sits on the corner of a 1-acre lot and has so much to offer. 4/2 Floor plan with office space features many upgrades. Enter into a foyer and open concept living room.
City Guide for Crestview, FL

Crestview got its name from its location on the crest of a range of woodlands that flow on the east and west sides of the city. If you like nature--and really, who doesn't?--you're in the right place.

Crestview is a city in Okaloosa County, Florida with a population of around 19,000 people. Its one of the highest points in all of Florida, around 235 feet above sea level, and gets quite a bit of rain. You'll feel some of Florida's coldest winters, emphasis on Florida's, so northerners would still consider these fairly mild. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Crestview, FL

Crestview apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

