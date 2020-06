Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Newly updated upstairs unit, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Sunrunner Place Condominiums in Northeast Pensacola with community pool! Conveniently located near colleges, restaurants, hospitals, mall and more! Available for immediate move-in. Sorry, no pets. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are as-is. Property Owner will manage property once lease is signed and home is rented.