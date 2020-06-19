5051 Grande Drive D-1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry. Inside laundry with washer & dryer - "as is" - no warranty. Unit could have two master suites - one upstairs & one downstairs. Downstairs master suite has two closets, ceiling fan & garden tub. Upstairs master suite has ceiling fan, high ceiling & dressing area. Two open patios - one off living room & one off dining area. Two car garage. Community pool in complex. Lawn maintenance included in rent. No pets. No smokers. Complex is behind Cordova Mall -- very convenient to hospitals & shopping.



Increased security deposit may be required for roommates.



Elementary School: Cordova Park

Middle School: Workman

High School: Washington



To get more information or to request a showing of this property please contact 850-347-6113.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4627267)