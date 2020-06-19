All apartments in Pensacola
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:21 AM

5051 Grande Drive D-1

5051 Grande Drive · (850) 347-6113
Location

5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL 32504
Town Square Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5051 Grande Drive D-1 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry. Inside laundry with washer & dryer - "as is" - no warranty. Unit could have two master suites - one upstairs & one downstairs. Downstairs master suite has two closets, ceiling fan & garden tub. Upstairs master suite has ceiling fan, high ceiling & dressing area. Two open patios - one off living room & one off dining area. Two car garage. Community pool in complex. Lawn maintenance included in rent. No pets. No smokers. Complex is behind Cordova Mall -- very convenient to hospitals & shopping.

Increased security deposit may be required for roommates.

Elementary School: Cordova Park
Middle School: Workman
High School: Washington

To get more information or to request a showing of this property please contact 850-347-6113.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4627267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5051 Grande Drive D-1 have any available units?
5051 Grande Drive D-1 has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5051 Grande Drive D-1 have?
Some of 5051 Grande Drive D-1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5051 Grande Drive D-1 currently offering any rent specials?
5051 Grande Drive D-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5051 Grande Drive D-1 pet-friendly?
No, 5051 Grande Drive D-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pensacola.
Does 5051 Grande Drive D-1 offer parking?
Yes, 5051 Grande Drive D-1 does offer parking.
Does 5051 Grande Drive D-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5051 Grande Drive D-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5051 Grande Drive D-1 have a pool?
Yes, 5051 Grande Drive D-1 has a pool.
Does 5051 Grande Drive D-1 have accessible units?
No, 5051 Grande Drive D-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5051 Grande Drive D-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5051 Grande Drive D-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5051 Grande Drive D-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5051 Grande Drive D-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
