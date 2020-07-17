3108 BRITTANY TRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Welcome to the desirable Brittany Forge subdivision! This fully-furnished, custom home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 baths plus a bonus room/office. Downstairs boasts a grand entry with formal dining and office, spacious, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, island and stainless steel appliances and laundry room furnished with washer and dryer set. Master suite with custom walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and access to screened patio. Upstairs floor has 3 large guest bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1 Jack & Jill bath, overlooking the family room. Back yard is fenced-in with large, screened-in patio - perfect for entertaining guests! Quick access to PNS, Cordova Mall and restaurants! **Pets accepted upon approval** Please call for showing instructions