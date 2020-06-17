All apartments in Pensacola
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3017 N 6th Ave

3017 North 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3017 North 6th Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32503
North Pensacola

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
parking
3 bedroom 1 bath for rent near downtown Pensacola! - Great 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent near Downtown Pensacola. Original hardwood floors, gas stove, and large yard with shed and two car ports. Ready for immediate move-in! Come take a look at this one today!

Call Palm Island Realty today to schedule a time to view it!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE3805184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 N 6th Ave have any available units?
3017 N 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pensacola, FL.
What amenities does 3017 N 6th Ave have?
Some of 3017 N 6th Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 N 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3017 N 6th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 N 6th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3017 N 6th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3017 N 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3017 N 6th Ave does offer parking.
Does 3017 N 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 N 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 N 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 3017 N 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3017 N 6th Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 3017 N 6th Ave has accessible units.
Does 3017 N 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 N 6th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 N 6th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3017 N 6th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
