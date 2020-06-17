3017 N 6th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport parking

3 bedroom 1 bath for rent near downtown Pensacola! - Great 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent near Downtown Pensacola. Original hardwood floors, gas stove, and large yard with shed and two car ports. Ready for immediate move-in! Come take a look at this one today!



Call Palm Island Realty today to schedule a time to view it!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



