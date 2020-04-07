All apartments in Pelican Bay
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

853 Tanbark DR

853 Tanbark Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

853 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$6,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Laurel Oaks is a quiet community located within Pelican Bay. This two bedroom two bath is located on the ground floor. Freshly painted and newly furnished. Guest bathroom has been remodeled, new tiles floor in master bathroom. King in master, queen in second bedroom. Walking distance to community pool. Pelican Bay is known for its beautiful beaches, beach restaurants and tennis. The private beaches at Pelican Bay can be accessed by walking, biking or enjoy the scenic ride via the beach shuttle. Lounge chairs, umbrellas and cabanas available at no charge. The beachside restaurant and bar serve a variety of items daily. Prices vary monthly. Please refer to rates under availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 Tanbark DR have any available units?
853 Tanbark DR has a unit available for $6,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 853 Tanbark DR have?
Some of 853 Tanbark DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 Tanbark DR currently offering any rent specials?
853 Tanbark DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 Tanbark DR pet-friendly?
No, 853 Tanbark DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 853 Tanbark DR offer parking?
No, 853 Tanbark DR does not offer parking.
Does 853 Tanbark DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 853 Tanbark DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 Tanbark DR have a pool?
Yes, 853 Tanbark DR has a pool.
Does 853 Tanbark DR have accessible units?
No, 853 Tanbark DR does not have accessible units.
Does 853 Tanbark DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 853 Tanbark DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 853 Tanbark DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 853 Tanbark DR does not have units with air conditioning.
