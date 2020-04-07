853 Tanbark DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Laurel Oaks is a quiet community located within Pelican Bay. This two bedroom two bath is located on the ground floor. Freshly painted and newly furnished. Guest bathroom has been remodeled, new tiles floor in master bathroom. King in master, queen in second bedroom. Walking distance to community pool. Pelican Bay is known for its beautiful beaches, beach restaurants and tennis. The private beaches at Pelican Bay can be accessed by walking, biking or enjoy the scenic ride via the beach shuttle. Lounge chairs, umbrellas and cabanas available at no charge. The beachside restaurant and bar serve a variety of items daily. Prices vary monthly. Please refer to rates under availability.