800 Lambiance CIR

Welcome to this lovely second floor property in the desired neighborhood of L'Ambiance in Pelican Bay. This fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers a stylish interior with lake views from the screened lanai. The master suite offers a king sized bed with a large garden style tub and separate shower. The second bedroom offers 2 twins. Enjoy casual dining at the kitchen bar, or a full sized dining room. A laundry room and single car garage complete this fully furnished property. Pelican Bay offers outstanding amenities, with a full service fitness center, organized tennis program and tram service to the beach, where you will find restaurant and beverage service offered as well as beach equipment provided. There's so much to do while enjoying the lifestyle of Naples in gorgeous Pelican bay!