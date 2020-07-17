All apartments in Pelican Bay
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:27 PM

800 Lambiance CIR

800 Lambiance Cir · (239) 325-3515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 Lambiance Cir, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-201 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
tennis court
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this lovely second floor property in the desired neighborhood of L'Ambiance in Pelican Bay. This fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers a stylish interior with lake views from the screened lanai. The master suite offers a king sized bed with a large garden style tub and separate shower. The second bedroom offers 2 twins. Enjoy casual dining at the kitchen bar, or a full sized dining room. A laundry room and single car garage complete this fully furnished property. Pelican Bay offers outstanding amenities, with a full service fitness center, organized tennis program and tram service to the beach, where you will find restaurant and beverage service offered as well as beach equipment provided. There's so much to do while enjoying the lifestyle of Naples in gorgeous Pelican bay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Lambiance CIR have any available units?
800 Lambiance CIR has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 Lambiance CIR have?
Some of 800 Lambiance CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Lambiance CIR currently offering any rent specials?
800 Lambiance CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Lambiance CIR pet-friendly?
No, 800 Lambiance CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 800 Lambiance CIR offer parking?
Yes, 800 Lambiance CIR offers parking.
Does 800 Lambiance CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Lambiance CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Lambiance CIR have a pool?
No, 800 Lambiance CIR does not have a pool.
Does 800 Lambiance CIR have accessible units?
No, 800 Lambiance CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Lambiance CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Lambiance CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Lambiance CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Lambiance CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
