Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:29 PM

784 Willowbrook DR

784 Willowbrook Drive · (239) 325-3515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

784 Willowbrook Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
Willowbrook in Pelican Bay. Enjoy Pelican Bay for less than the customary price! This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is very well equipped and comfortable, offers Eastern exposure with a glassed in lanai and queen sofa bed plus table and 4 chairs suitable for casual dining, card games, or puzzles. The living room offers 2 sofas (one is a queen sofa bed), new flat screen TV and wing chair. The dining area has a glass top table with 6 chairs and the kitchen is all new (2011). The large master bedroom offers a king size bed, huge walk in closet, seating area with 2 arm chairs, TV and hi-speed internet.  The guest bedroom offers a queen bed, sofa love seat, TV, 2 closets and newly redone bathroom with shower.

Willow Brook amenities include a large, heated pool and spa, beautiful lake and landscaping and small clubhouse with updated fitness equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 784 Willowbrook DR have any available units?
784 Willowbrook DR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 784 Willowbrook DR have?
Some of 784 Willowbrook DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 784 Willowbrook DR currently offering any rent specials?
784 Willowbrook DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 784 Willowbrook DR pet-friendly?
No, 784 Willowbrook DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 784 Willowbrook DR offer parking?
No, 784 Willowbrook DR does not offer parking.
Does 784 Willowbrook DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 784 Willowbrook DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 784 Willowbrook DR have a pool?
Yes, 784 Willowbrook DR has a pool.
Does 784 Willowbrook DR have accessible units?
No, 784 Willowbrook DR does not have accessible units.
Does 784 Willowbrook DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 784 Willowbrook DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 784 Willowbrook DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 784 Willowbrook DR does not have units with air conditioning.
