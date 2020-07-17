784 Willowbrook DR

Amenities
Willowbrook in Pelican Bay. Enjoy Pelican Bay for less than the customary price! This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is very well equipped and comfortable, offers Eastern exposure with a glassed in lanai and queen sofa bed plus table and 4 chairs suitable for casual dining, card games, or puzzles. The living room offers 2 sofas (one is a queen sofa bed), new flat screen TV and wing chair. The dining area has a glass top table with 6 chairs and the kitchen is all new (2011). The large master bedroom offers a king size bed, huge walk in closet, seating area with 2 arm chairs, TV and hi-speed internet. The guest bedroom offers a queen bed, sofa love seat, TV, 2 closets and newly redone bathroom with shower.
Willow Brook amenities include a large, heated pool and spa, beautiful lake and landscaping and small clubhouse with updated fitness equipment.