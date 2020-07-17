784 Willowbrook DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access

Willowbrook in Pelican Bay. Enjoy Pelican Bay for less than the customary price! This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is very well equipped and comfortable, offers Eastern exposure with a glassed in lanai and queen sofa bed plus table and 4 chairs suitable for casual dining, card games, or puzzles. The living room offers 2 sofas (one is a queen sofa bed), new flat screen TV and wing chair. The dining area has a glass top table with 6 chairs and the kitchen is all new (2011). The large master bedroom offers a king size bed, huge walk in closet, seating area with 2 arm chairs, TV and hi-speed internet. The guest bedroom offers a queen bed, sofa love seat, TV, 2 closets and newly redone bathroom with shower.



Willow Brook amenities include a large, heated pool and spa, beautiful lake and landscaping and small clubhouse with updated fitness equipment.