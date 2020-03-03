7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Pelican Bay! Rare opportunity to live in one of the most desirable communities in Naples, FL. This 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo with upgraded bathrooms and kitchen features a private garage glass enclosed lanai under air!



Property is Furnished.



Rental Rates may vary. The monthly rent for an annual lease is $3,500 per month.

Seasonal rates start at $6,000 per month.

Calais in Pelican Bay includes a heated pool and spa, exercise room, social clubroom and on-site manager. Enjoy the excellent amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.