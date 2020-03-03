All apartments in Pelican Bay
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:12 AM

7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102

7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard · (239) 285-1309
Location

7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1914 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Pelican Bay! Rare opportunity to live in one of the most desirable communities in Naples, FL. This 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo with upgraded bathrooms and kitchen features a private garage glass enclosed lanai under air!

Property is Furnished.

Rental Rates may vary. The monthly rent for an annual lease is $3,500 per month.
Seasonal rates start at $6,000 per month.
Calais in Pelican Bay includes a heated pool and spa, exercise room, social clubroom and on-site manager. Enjoy the excellent amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 have any available units?
7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 have?
Some of 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 pet-friendly?
No, 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 offer parking?
Yes, 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 does offer parking.
Does 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 have a pool?
Yes, 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 has a pool.
Does 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 have accessible units?
No, 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7056 Pelican Bay Boulevard - 102 has units with air conditioning.
