All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 7017 Rue De marquis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
7017 Rue De marquis
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

7017 Rue De marquis

7017 Rue De Marquis · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7017 Rue De Marquis, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Completely updated and remodeled with marble and wood floors, fabulous kitchen, private office, private pool and golf course views. The Living Room has 2 couches, ( One Pull-out Queen), 2 matching chairs, and a large High-Back Chair and ottoman, all set in rich mahogany wood and ivory-upholstered fabric, accompany tables and lamps, large "Flat-Screen" TV.The Kitchen is quite spacious with rich wood cabinetry, beautiful granite counters, upgraded stainless appliances. The Dining Room offers an Oval-Shaped mahogany table, and 6 matching chairs. The Den/Office has a Pull-out Queen Sleeper Couch, high-speed wireless internet, pinter/scanner/fax machine.The Master Suite offers a King-Size bed, set in a rich wood frame, matching end tables and lamps, large Flat-Screen TV, walk-in closet, private bath with walk-in shower and separate tub. One may enjoy beautiful views, from the private deck, with a comfortable Full Size Teak Chair and cushion. The Second Bedroom has Twin beds and a combination Tub/Shower in the bathroom .
The open Lanai has a private setting with a heated pool, table and chairs and gas grill. There is also a sitting area on the lake to enjoy. 4 month minimum per owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 Rue De marquis have any available units?
7017 Rue De marquis has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7017 Rue De marquis have?
Some of 7017 Rue De marquis's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017 Rue De marquis currently offering any rent specials?
7017 Rue De marquis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 Rue De marquis pet-friendly?
No, 7017 Rue De marquis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 7017 Rue De marquis offer parking?
No, 7017 Rue De marquis does not offer parking.
Does 7017 Rue De marquis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 Rue De marquis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 Rue De marquis have a pool?
Yes, 7017 Rue De marquis has a pool.
Does 7017 Rue De marquis have accessible units?
No, 7017 Rue De marquis does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 Rue De marquis have units with dishwashers?
No, 7017 Rue De marquis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7017 Rue De marquis have units with air conditioning?
No, 7017 Rue De marquis does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7017 Rue De marquis?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity