7017 Rue De marquis

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access

Completely updated and remodeled with marble and wood floors, fabulous kitchen, private office, private pool and golf course views. The Living Room has 2 couches, ( One Pull-out Queen), 2 matching chairs, and a large High-Back Chair and ottoman, all set in rich mahogany wood and ivory-upholstered fabric, accompany tables and lamps, large "Flat-Screen" TV.The Kitchen is quite spacious with rich wood cabinetry, beautiful granite counters, upgraded stainless appliances. The Dining Room offers an Oval-Shaped mahogany table, and 6 matching chairs. The Den/Office has a Pull-out Queen Sleeper Couch, high-speed wireless internet, pinter/scanner/fax machine.The Master Suite offers a King-Size bed, set in a rich wood frame, matching end tables and lamps, large Flat-Screen TV, walk-in closet, private bath with walk-in shower and separate tub. One may enjoy beautiful views, from the private deck, with a comfortable Full Size Teak Chair and cushion. The Second Bedroom has Twin beds and a combination Tub/Shower in the bathroom .

The open Lanai has a private setting with a heated pool, table and chairs and gas grill. There is also a sitting area on the lake to enjoy. 4 month minimum per owner.