6820 Pelican Bay BLVD

RARELY AVAILABLE!Top Floor condominium within Interlachen.This 2 Bedroom, Den with Pull-out Queen Couch, 2 bath residence, offers 2311 square feet.This Property Encompasses the Total Top Floor of the Stack, so there are NO Common Walls with the Rest of the Building. An added feature is overlooking the Golf Course affording Spectacular 3 Sided Views, with Floor-to-Ceiling Impact Windows and Doors.The spacious Living Room has a soft, "L-Shaped" gray leather couch, with 2 accompany side chairs, a large flat-screen TV., and has beautiful views looking west and northeast.The Dining area has a table with seating for six.The Kitchen has upgraded appliances, granite counters, and a breakfast nook for four.The Master Suite offers a King bed dresser, tables, flat-screen TV, spacious closet, and private bath with a walk-in shower.The Guest bedroom has twin bed, closet and shares a hall bath with the 3rd bedroom.This location within Pelican Bay gives one a short walk to catch the complimentary shuttle to the private beach, North and South restaurants 3 active Tennis Courts, miles of nature walking and bicycling, state of the art exercise facility and wellness center. Pelican Bay offers it all!