Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

6820 Pelican Bay BLVD

6820 Pelican Bay Boulevard · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6820 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 145 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2311 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
tennis court
RARELY AVAILABLE!Top Floor condominium within Interlachen.This 2 Bedroom, Den with Pull-out Queen Couch, 2 bath residence, offers 2311 square feet.This Property Encompasses the Total Top Floor of the Stack, so there are NO Common Walls with the Rest of the Building. An added feature is overlooking the Golf Course affording Spectacular 3 Sided Views, with Floor-to-Ceiling Impact Windows and Doors.The spacious Living Room has a soft, "L-Shaped" gray leather couch, with 2 accompany side chairs, a large flat-screen TV., and has beautiful views looking west and northeast.The Dining area has a table with seating for six.The Kitchen has upgraded appliances, granite counters, and a breakfast nook for four.The Master Suite offers a King bed dresser, tables, flat-screen TV, spacious closet, and private bath with a walk-in shower.The Guest bedroom has twin bed, closet and shares a hall bath with the 3rd bedroom.This location within Pelican Bay gives one a short walk to catch the complimentary shuttle to the private beach, North and South restaurants 3 active Tennis Courts, miles of nature walking and bicycling, state of the art exercise facility and wellness center. Pelican Bay offers it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD have any available units?
6820 Pelican Bay BLVD has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD have?
Some of 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Pelican Bay BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD offer parking?
No, 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD have a pool?
No, 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6820 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
