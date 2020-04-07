5930 Via Lugano

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated gym pool tennis court ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Now Renting 2021 season. 3 month minimum. Welcome to Lugano at Pelican Bay, Naples' Premier Resort-Lifestyle Community. This vacation condo has been freshly remodeled and offers 2 bedrooms/2 baths and a full kitchen. The master suite features a king bed and the guest bedroom has 2 twins. Relax and enjoy refreshing breezes on the screened Florida room, or take a dip in the nearby sparkling pool. The Pelican Bay tram will whisk you to one of the 2 private fully-attended beaches and casual waterfront restaurants/bars. For the active minded, Pelican Bay offers a full complement of resort amenities including tennis, staffed fitness center and so much more. A full shopping center and the Waterside Shops are nearby. Exciting night life options are just a few minutes drive to Mercato.