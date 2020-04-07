All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 5930 Via Lugano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
5930 Via Lugano
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

5930 Via Lugano

5930 Via Lugano · (239) 250-9027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5930 Via Lugano, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Now Renting 2021 season. 3 month minimum. Welcome to Lugano at Pelican Bay, Naples' Premier Resort-Lifestyle Community. This vacation condo has been freshly remodeled and offers 2 bedrooms/2 baths and a full kitchen. The master suite features a king bed and the guest bedroom has 2 twins. Relax and enjoy refreshing breezes on the screened Florida room, or take a dip in the nearby sparkling pool. The Pelican Bay tram will whisk you to one of the 2 private fully-attended beaches and casual waterfront restaurants/bars. For the active minded, Pelican Bay offers a full complement of resort amenities including tennis, staffed fitness center and so much more. A full shopping center and the Waterside Shops are nearby. Exciting night life options are just a few minutes drive to Mercato.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 Via Lugano have any available units?
5930 Via Lugano has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5930 Via Lugano have?
Some of 5930 Via Lugano's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 Via Lugano currently offering any rent specials?
5930 Via Lugano isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 Via Lugano pet-friendly?
No, 5930 Via Lugano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 5930 Via Lugano offer parking?
No, 5930 Via Lugano does not offer parking.
Does 5930 Via Lugano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5930 Via Lugano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 Via Lugano have a pool?
Yes, 5930 Via Lugano has a pool.
Does 5930 Via Lugano have accessible units?
No, 5930 Via Lugano does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 Via Lugano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5930 Via Lugano has units with dishwashers.
Does 5930 Via Lugano have units with air conditioning?
No, 5930 Via Lugano does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5930 Via Lugano?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity