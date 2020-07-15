5400 HWY 90

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Central Pace Location For Rent! This Totally Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom nearly all brick home is located on a full 2 acres of tranquility and was freshly renovated with new flooring, paint and all stainless steel appliances! This home features a huge covered front porch made for entertaining friends and family while enjoying the seclusion of all the surrounding shade trees. Inside, you will enjoy the low maintenance of the newly installed flooring with a spacious living area featuring vaulted ceilings and skylights with nice sized bedrooms. NO Pets Allowed. NO Exceptions! All of this with a front entry garage, laundry AND washer & dryer provided! This property is also partially furnished including a sofa, table, bar stools and a bed. You must see this house before it is gone! Just down the road from Walmart and all shopping in Pace! Hurry!