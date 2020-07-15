All apartments in Pea Ridge
5400 HWY 90
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

5400 HWY 90

5400 Hwy 90 · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Hwy 90, Pea Ridge, FL 32571

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Central Pace Location For Rent! This Totally Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom nearly all brick home is located on a full 2 acres of tranquility and was freshly renovated with new flooring, paint and all stainless steel appliances! This home features a huge covered front porch made for entertaining friends and family while enjoying the seclusion of all the surrounding shade trees. Inside, you will enjoy the low maintenance of the newly installed flooring with a spacious living area featuring vaulted ceilings and skylights with nice sized bedrooms. NO Pets Allowed. NO Exceptions! All of this with a front entry garage, laundry AND washer & dryer provided! This property is also partially furnished including a sofa, table, bar stools and a bed. You must see this house before it is gone! Just down the road from Walmart and all shopping in Pace! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 HWY 90 have any available units?
5400 HWY 90 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pea Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5400 HWY 90 have?
Some of 5400 HWY 90's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 HWY 90 currently offering any rent specials?
5400 HWY 90 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 HWY 90 pet-friendly?
No, 5400 HWY 90 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pea Ridge.
Does 5400 HWY 90 offer parking?
Yes, 5400 HWY 90 offers parking.
Does 5400 HWY 90 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 HWY 90 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 HWY 90 have a pool?
No, 5400 HWY 90 does not have a pool.
Does 5400 HWY 90 have accessible units?
No, 5400 HWY 90 does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 HWY 90 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 HWY 90 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 HWY 90 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 HWY 90 does not have units with air conditioning.
