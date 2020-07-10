/
apartments with washer dryer
70 Apartments for rent in Pasadena Hills, FL with washer-dryer
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
Bridgewater
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.
5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE
5904 Willow Ridge Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath corner unit condominium on the desirable first floor. NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING BEING INSTALLED NOW IN ALL THE ROOMS! Neutral beige color throughout with ceiling fans in the bedrooms and family room.
36009 Deer Creek Dr Unit 104
36009 Deer Creek Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1029 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 about This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has ceramic tile floors throughout. Living room and kitchen in center of plan with bedrooms and bathrooms on either side in a split plan. Laundry with washer and dryer.
8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE
8356 Olive Brook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2772 sqft
Don't miss out this Gorgeous 2 story, 4beds 3 bath and 2.5 garage plus loft and office, extra space for storage in highly anticipated NATIONS'S FIRST CRYSTAL LAGOON COMMUNITY. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths.
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Country Walk
32685 Dashel Palm Ln
32685 Dashel Palm Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2260 sqft
Beautiful Brand New Home! - New Construction, two-story home includes a spacious kitchen the living and dining area are open, a powder bath, plenty of closets space, Upstairs, the large owner’s suite includes a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom
Saddle Creek Manor
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1176 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage! Look in Description for the Virtual Tour! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage.
Seven Oaks
4533 Scarlet Loop
4533 Scarlet Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2171 sqft
Seven Oaks! - Property Id: 26375 Located within magnificent Seven oaks in the Bellafield sub-division, this majestic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Car Garage, plus a den (can be use as a 4th Bedroom).
Meadow Point
31151 CLARIDGE PLACE
31151 Claridge Place, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1178 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 .5 Bath Townhome features Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite in Kitchen, Tile throughout downstairs, Carpet up, Washer, Dryer, and Screened Patio with no backyard neighbors. No pets.
Country Walk
30310 HATZ WAY
30310 Hatz Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated over 3000 sq. ft. home in the very desirable Wesley Chapel neighborhood of Country Walk. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office room and a large bonus room on the 2nd floor.
Ashley Pines
30944 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE
30944 Temple Stand Ave, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1678 sqft
3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Ashley Pines.
Seven Oaks
27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE
27525 Edenfield Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2606 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,606 SF home in the community of Seven Oaks. Entry of the home opens to a spacious living/dining combination. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, and a large pantry.
Meadow Point
1430 COSTA MESA DRIVE
1430 Cosa Mesa Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1184 sqft
This unit is located in the gated community of Covina Key in Meadow Point, End unit , the floor plan is open and features 2 bedrooms and 1.
1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1881 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1673 sqft
Just bring your personal items, this recently built SMART townhome is ready for move-in completely furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a one car garage.
Seven Oaks
2945 WILLOWLEAF LANE
2945 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1691 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with Loft in desirable gated community of Silverleaf in Seven Oaks. Corner unit, screened lanai. Great schools, walking distance to Advent Health Hospital and Wiregrass Mall. Highly rated schools.
Saddlebrook Golf and Country Club
5454 SADDLEBROOK WAY
5454 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
953 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN A WORLD RENOWNED RESORT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND READY FOR OCCUPANCY. WALK INTO A LARGE GREAT ROOM AND REMODELED KITCHEN WITH HIGH-END APPLIANCES. LOOK OUT THE WINDOW TO A LOVELY LANAI AND QUIET LANDSCAPE.
Wesley Pointe
28612 SEASHELL COURT
28612 Seashell Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Wesley Pointe. Washer and dryer included, fenced yard, split bedroom floor plan, high ceilings, 2 car garage and wood flooring.
Fairway Village
5339 SAND CRANE COURT
5339 Sand Crane Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1881 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RESORT SETTING WITH MANY AMENITIES. UPSCALE FURNISHINGS AND TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. KING BED IN MASTER BEDROOM ALSO A KING BED IN GUEST BEDROOM. LARGE MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER NO TUBS.
Meadow Point
31245 CLARIDGE PLACE
31245 Claridge Place, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1559 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths townhome available for Immediate occupancy. Gated community. Sought after area close to wiregrass mall and highly rated school zone. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer Included.
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
