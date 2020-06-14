Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Panama City, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Panama City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bunkers Cove
1 Unit Available
205 N. MacArthur Avenue
205 North Mac Arthur Avenue, Panama City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1964 sqft
For rent - 4 BR, 2 BA Cove Home! Remodeled! - For rent! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath Cove home. Centrally located to TAFB, local restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Venetian VIllas
1 Unit Available
1210 Tuscany Rd
1210 Tuscany Road, Panama City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2134 sqft
1210 Tuscany Rd - Large remodeled home w/ 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Stainless appliances, granite counters, dining room, large family room w/ wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, bonus room. 2-car garage, shed, sprinklers on well. No pets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bay VIew
1 Unit Available
3806 W 17th St. #A
3806 West 17th Street, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
- 3/2 White Aluminum siding Refrigerator, stove. W/D hookup, exterior storage closet Hardwood, vinyl and tile flooring. Owner supplied yard work.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.
Results within 1 mile of Panama City

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4007 Oak Forest
4007 Oak Forest Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2240 sqft
- Beautiful 3/2 home in the Riverside Subdivision. Close to schools, shopping. Open floor plan with all wood floors. Community pool available. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4209 Florence Tolsma Way
4209 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1609 sqft
Bylsma Manor 4209 Florence Tolsma Way - 3/2 in Bylsma Manor, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, crown molding, custom paint, electric fireplace, trayed ceilings, tile & hardwood flooring. Jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1201 Baldwin Rowe Circle
1201 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1702 sqft
1201 Baldwin Rowe Circle - This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome is located in the Baldwin Rowe community. It features wood floors in the living room and tile in the kitchen and dining area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gulf Coast VIllage
1 Unit Available
2005 Geralo Ln
2005 Geralo Lane, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1379 sqft
- 3/2 Brick home in Gulf Coast Village located in Lynn Haven. New carpet and paint, with wood floors and tile throughout . Home is very nice with many recent upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
502 Baldwin Rowe Circle
502 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1562 sqft
Baldwin Rowe Townhome - The interior offers a large open living area downstairs, hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, granite tile counters, crown molding & a large screened porch. Upstairs has a split bedroom plan each with their own ensuite.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1001 Baldwin Rowe Circle 1001
1001 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1702 sqft
1001 Baldwin Rowe Cir - Baldwin Rowe townhome in a beautifully landscaped gated community. Two story with the master on the main living level. Views to the lake. It has two separate heat pumps, one upstairs and one downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Panama City
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
The Pines
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
16 Units Available
The Place at Grand Lagoon
7120 Patronis Dr, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
Apartment complex offers an array of one, two and three bedrooms. Features include renovated kitchens, private entrances, carpeting, hardwood floors, high ceilings, brushed nickel fixtures, on-site maintenance, accent walls and more.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
30 Fedora DR.
30 Fedora Drive, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2942 sqft
30 Fedora DR.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
111 Redfish Way
111 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1915 sqft
111 Redfish Way Available 07/04/20 Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highland City
1 Unit Available
2402 Quiet Oaks Drive
2402 Quiet Oaks Drive, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1157 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, vinyl and wood flooring throughout the home, kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection. 1 Car garage and a fenced in backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
1412 Thurso Road
1412 Tharso Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2558 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*Lynn Haven Mowat Highlands-Two story 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath custom home. Kitchen with ceramic counter tops, island, breakfast bar and adjacent dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
5113 East 11th Street - 1
5113 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1077 sqft
Beautifully remodeled townhouse close to TAFB. This 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bathroom home features tile and luxury vinyl flooring throughout, marble counter tops, over sized 1 car garage, private fence backyard and many other upgrades.
City Guide for Panama City, FL

Situated on beautiful St. Andrews Bay along the Emerald Coast in the northwest Florida Panhandle, Panama City is not only a perpetually booming tourist town, but also a great place to call home. A popular living locale for singles, families, snowbirds, retirees, and military personnel alike, Panama City lays claim to a wide range of attractive, affordable apartments for rent. A quick look through this apartment guide and you’ll be just two shakes of an alligator’s tail from living the good li...

You might be pleasantly surprised to find out that inexpensive apartments in Panama City are a dime a dozen. Basic one and two bedroom rentals often go for less than $500, and even spacious (1,000-plus square foot) luxury units are generally available in the $750 - $850 range. Looking for a room with a view? We’ve got you covered! Do you need a pet-friendly apartment for rent in Panama? Check. Short-term lease options and seasonal rentals are available as well, and waiting lists rarely pop up, so you shouldn’t have a problem scoring your dream apartment in Panama no matter what your leasing needs are.

Amenities, fortunately, tend to settle on the “dynamite” side of things in Panama City apartment complexes, and frequently include scenic views, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, clubhouse, gym, and free Wi-Fi. Just bring along proof of income, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest ($200 - $400) security deposit you’ll probably have to pay, and you’ll be soaking up some rays in Panama City in no time!

Of course, there’s a lot more to life on the Panhandle than super sweet renting opportunities. Panama City boasts an average of 320 sunny days a year (we’re getting jealous just thinking about it!), meaning it’s almost always a picture perfect day to make the short trek to the adjacent Panama City Beach. Other popular outdoors attractions include a sprawling, scenic state park, a plethora of renowned golf courses, and seemingly countless miles of nature, hiking, and biking trails. Factor in a variety of galleries, museums, historic landmarks, and excellent eateries, and it’s safe to say you won’t regret making the move to Panama City!

So what are you waiting for? Start scouring through the listings, best of luck, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Panama City, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Panama City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

