Panama City, FL
3919 Verona Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3919 Verona Circle

3919 Verona Circle · (850) 769-5775 ext. 144
Location

3919 Verona Circle, Panama City, FL 32405
Venetian VIllas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3919 Verona Circle · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
-- - Located in the much desired community of Venetian Villa in Panama City, this beautiful completely remodeled 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally located to the Worlds Most Beautiful Beaches and Military Installations. Improvements include but not limited to new wood plank/tile flooring, new paint, trim, upgraded fixtures, and granite and stainless appliances, This property has an 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard. Extending outward is very large back patio. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Deposit is the same as the rent. Pets allowed. Breed restrictions apply with owner approval only.

(RLNE5902617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 Verona Circle have any available units?
3919 Verona Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3919 Verona Circle have?
Some of 3919 Verona Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 Verona Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Verona Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Verona Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3919 Verona Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3919 Verona Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3919 Verona Circle offers parking.
Does 3919 Verona Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 Verona Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Verona Circle have a pool?
No, 3919 Verona Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Verona Circle have accessible units?
No, 3919 Verona Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Verona Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Verona Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3919 Verona Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3919 Verona Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
