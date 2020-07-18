3919 Verona Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

-- - Located in the much desired community of Venetian Villa in Panama City, this beautiful completely remodeled 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally located to the Worlds Most Beautiful Beaches and Military Installations. Improvements include but not limited to new wood plank/tile flooring, new paint, trim, upgraded fixtures, and granite and stainless appliances, This property has an 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard. Extending outward is very large back patio. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Deposit is the same as the rent. Pets allowed. Breed restrictions apply with owner approval only.



(RLNE5902617)