Panama City Beach, FL
520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313
520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313

520 Richard Jackson Boulevard · (850) 634-3555
Location

520 Richard Jackson Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1448 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
This furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo is tucked away in Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort, Panama City Beach, Florida. All utilities included except electric. Enjoy the breathtaking views of the sugar white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, from your balcony. The resort amenities include beach access, 24 hour gate security, restaurants, spas, health club, a convenient store, conference center, eleven pools, four Jacuzzis, a shuffleboard court, a splash pad, six tennis courts, thirty-six holes of golf(golf extra fee) and endless Florida sunsets. Both master suites have access to covered balconies. Gulf views from the first master suite and living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Washer and dryer located in the unit. NO PETS NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 have any available units?
520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 have?
Some of 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 currently offering any rent specials?
520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 pet-friendly?
No, 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panama City Beach.
Does 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 offer parking?
No, 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 does not offer parking.
Does 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 have a pool?
Yes, 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 has a pool.
Does 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 have accessible units?
No, 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 does not have accessible units.
Does 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313 has units with air conditioning.
