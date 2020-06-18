520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313

Amenities
This furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo is tucked away in Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort, Panama City Beach, Florida. All utilities included except electric. Enjoy the breathtaking views of the sugar white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, from your balcony. The resort amenities include beach access, 24 hour gate security, restaurants, spas, health club, a convenient store, conference center, eleven pools, four Jacuzzis, a shuffleboard court, a splash pad, six tennis courts, thirty-six holes of golf(golf extra fee) and endless Florida sunsets. Both master suites have access to covered balconies. Gulf views from the first master suite and living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Washer and dryer located in the unit. NO PETS NO SMOKING.