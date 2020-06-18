520 N Richard Jackson Blvd Unit 3313

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool shuffle board tennis court

This furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo is tucked away in Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort, Panama City Beach, Florida. All utilities included except electric. Enjoy the breathtaking views of the sugar white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, from your balcony. The resort amenities include beach access, 24 hour gate security, restaurants, spas, health club, a convenient store, conference center, eleven pools, four Jacuzzis, a shuffleboard court, a splash pad, six tennis courts, thirty-six holes of golf(golf extra fee) and endless Florida sunsets. Both master suites have access to covered balconies. Gulf views from the first master suite and living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Washer and dryer located in the unit. NO PETS NO SMOKING.