Home
/
Panama City Beach, FL
/
270 S. Glades Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

270 S. Glades Trail

270 Glades Trail · (850) 234-2151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

270 Glades Trail, Panama City Beach, FL 32407
The Glades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 270 S. Glades Trail · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
270 S. Glades Trail Available 08/01/20 For Rent! 3BR/2BA Home in The Glades! - "For more info please go to sandseekerrealty.com long term rental, choose the property you desire view details, and if you still have a question please click contact us button"3BR/2BA home for rent in the highly sought after Glades neighborhood, walking distance to the beach! Home features a bright open floor plan, spacious kitchen with all appliances, living and dining rooms open to the screened-in porch, overlooking an in-ground swimming pool. Double doors in the living room open to the large master bedroom, which has two closets, vaulted ceilings, and master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. There are also two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a laundry room with a sink. There is an oversized two-car garage for all of your storage needs. The Glades is centrally located in PCB, close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and easily accessible from Middle Beach and Back Beach Roads. Contact us today for more information!

850-234-2151

(RLNE5833535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 S. Glades Trail have any available units?
270 S. Glades Trail has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 270 S. Glades Trail have?
Some of 270 S. Glades Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 S. Glades Trail currently offering any rent specials?
270 S. Glades Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 S. Glades Trail pet-friendly?
No, 270 S. Glades Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panama City Beach.
Does 270 S. Glades Trail offer parking?
Yes, 270 S. Glades Trail does offer parking.
Does 270 S. Glades Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 S. Glades Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 S. Glades Trail have a pool?
Yes, 270 S. Glades Trail has a pool.
Does 270 S. Glades Trail have accessible units?
No, 270 S. Glades Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 270 S. Glades Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 S. Glades Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 S. Glades Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 S. Glades Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
