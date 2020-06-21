Amenities

270 S. Glades Trail Available 08/01/20 For Rent! 3BR/2BA Home in The Glades! - "For more info please go to sandseekerrealty.com long term rental, choose the property you desire view details, and if you still have a question please click contact us button"3BR/2BA home for rent in the highly sought after Glades neighborhood, walking distance to the beach! Home features a bright open floor plan, spacious kitchen with all appliances, living and dining rooms open to the screened-in porch, overlooking an in-ground swimming pool. Double doors in the living room open to the large master bedroom, which has two closets, vaulted ceilings, and master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. There are also two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a laundry room with a sink. There is an oversized two-car garage for all of your storage needs. The Glades is centrally located in PCB, close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and easily accessible from Middle Beach and Back Beach Roads. Contact us today for more information!



850-234-2151



(RLNE5833535)