Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

124 Covington Available 07/03/20 3BR/2BA Home for Rent in Palmetto Trace! - "For more info please go to sandseekerrealty.com long term rental, choose the property you desire view details, and if you still have a question please click contact us button". 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Palmetto Trace community. This home features a spacious living room with great natural lighting and french doors that open to the back patio. The kitchen overlooks the living room and offers a breakfast nook and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Formal dining room. 2 car garage with a large driveway. Washer/Dryer hookup. Rent includes lawn service, irrigation water, and trash service.



Palmetto Trace features 2 community pools, beautifully maintained sidewalks, walking distance to Pier Park, Frank Brown Park, beaches, convenient to the airport, and much more! Contact our office for more information today!



(RLNE5845086)