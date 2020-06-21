All apartments in Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach, FL
124 Covington
124 Covington

124 Covington Street · (850) 234-2151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Covington Street, Panama City Beach, FL 32413
Palmetto Trace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 124 Covington · Avail. Jul 3

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1562 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
124 Covington Available 07/03/20 3BR/2BA Home for Rent in Palmetto Trace! - "For more info please go to sandseekerrealty.com long term rental, choose the property you desire view details, and if you still have a question please click contact us button". 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Palmetto Trace community. This home features a spacious living room with great natural lighting and french doors that open to the back patio. The kitchen overlooks the living room and offers a breakfast nook and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Formal dining room. 2 car garage with a large driveway. Washer/Dryer hookup. Rent includes lawn service, irrigation water, and trash service.

Palmetto Trace features 2 community pools, beautifully maintained sidewalks, walking distance to Pier Park, Frank Brown Park, beaches, convenient to the airport, and much more! Contact our office for more information today!

(RLNE5845086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Covington have any available units?
124 Covington has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Covington have?
Some of 124 Covington's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Covington currently offering any rent specials?
124 Covington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Covington pet-friendly?
No, 124 Covington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panama City Beach.
Does 124 Covington offer parking?
Yes, 124 Covington does offer parking.
Does 124 Covington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Covington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Covington have a pool?
Yes, 124 Covington has a pool.
Does 124 Covington have accessible units?
No, 124 Covington does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Covington have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Covington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Covington have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Covington does not have units with air conditioning.
