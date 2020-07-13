277 Apartments for rent in Palmetto, FL with parking
Palmetto's history hearkens back to the mid-1800s, when the Manatee River drew settlers who used its Gulf access to ship commodities into and out of the region. One of the region's early inhabitants, a man named Samuel Sparks Lamb, arrived in 1868 and decided that the burgeoning community needed a name -- and not just any name but one that paid tribute to his home state of South Carolina. Thus, Palmetto, Florida (named after "The Palmetto State"), was born.
On the shores of the Manatee River, near where it flows into the Gulf of Mexico, sits the city of Palmetto, Florida. It's a typical seaside community, with eye-catching views of sun-dappled water and gently swaying palm trees. Not far away are the larger cities of Sarasota and Tampa, which infuse the area with their own doses of sun, sand, and surf. Though Palmetto's gorgeous setting has rightfully earned it a reputation as a resort-worthy escape, the city also offers several amenities that make it a comfortable, livable place for the 12,606 residents who call it home. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palmetto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.