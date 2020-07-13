277 Apartments for rent in Palmetto, FL with parking

City Guide for Palmetto, FL

Palmetto's history hearkens back to the mid-1800s, when the Manatee River drew settlers who used its Gulf access to ship commodities into and out of the region. One of the region's early inhabitants, a man named Samuel Sparks Lamb, arrived in 1868 and decided that the burgeoning community needed a name -- and not just any name but one that paid tribute to his home state of South Carolina. Thus, Palmetto, Florida (named after "The Palmetto State"), was born.