Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:23 AM

277 Apartments for rent in Palmetto, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palmetto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto
1615 4TH STREET W
1615 4th Street West, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2174 sqft
Beautiful Amazing Riverfront Home. This home has been totally remodeled and provide amazing breath taking views of the river. This home comes fully furnished with beds, couches, tables silver ware, televisions, and much much more etc.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto
3407 W 10TH LANE
3407 10th Lane West, Palmetto, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2604 sqft
LUXURY MODEL TOWNHOME READY FOR OCCUPANCY SOON ** TURNKEY FURNISHED, HIGH END EVERYTHING ** JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND TOOTHBRUSH :) You will fall in love with this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2700ft2 townhome located just off Snead Island.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto
1701 EDGEWATER LANE
1701 Edgewater Lane, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1547 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED TURN KEY FURNISHED VILLA IN TERRA CEIA GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. PEACEFUL SETTING AND NEAR COMMUNITY POOL. LAKE AND GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM THE SPACIOUS LANAI.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
51 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1312 22nd St E
1312 22nd Street East, Memphis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1477 sqft
This 3-bedroom single family home in Palmetto Estates is a must see! At over 1400 sq ft, this spacious floor plan features: vaulted ceilings in the family room, kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, Granite

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Manatee Village
1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor
1020 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short term rental-Fully Furnished Luxurious Waterfront Condo!!! - Tidewater preserve is uniquely located to suit the lifestyle and entertainment needs of couples, families and friends.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6023 TREMEZA PLACE
6023 Tremeza Pl, Memphis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
1936 sqft
LOCATION! Brand new! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, spacious new construction home, located in the desired community of Trevesta! This house has everything you are looking for! 2 Car Garage, 1,936 square foot single-family home complete

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
728 20th Lane East, BUILDING 9
728 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 20th Lane East, BUILDING 9 in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Memphis
4810 1ST AVENUE E
4810 1st Avenue East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1773 sqft
Light, bright and open 2 Bedroom villa plus office! End unit in a small gated community just minutes to ST. Pete. Great room plan with tile floor, dining area with trey ceiling, kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry and foyer entry.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Old Manatee Village
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1030 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful terrace condo in sought after Tidewater Preserve community. This fourth floor, turnkey furnished condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a split floor plan.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
655 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5
655 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 655 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5 in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
651 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5
651 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Water sewer and trash included in rent!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
630 20th Lane East, BUILDING 2
630 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
Lovely end unit neighboring a courtyard. Perfect for kids. New upgraded LED lights keep energy bills down. Laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
675 20th Lane East
675 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded! This spacious unit now features beautiful wood tile flooring. You'll enjoy granite counter-tops, new cabinets, dishwasher, and microwave.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
602 20th Lane East, BUILDING 1
602 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded! This end unit now features granite counter-tops, dishwasher, and microwave. LED lighting provides bright lights that are easy on the eyes and wallet. No backyard neighbors.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ellenton
507 25th Dr. E
507 25th Drive East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1744 sqft
507 25th Dr. E Available 06/08/20 For Lease - Beautiful established family community at Plantation Bay Ellenton. This pool home features 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 2 Car Garage. Close to Manatee River and easy access to I75, shopping malls and beaches.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
731 20th Lane East, BUILDING 8
731 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Updated led lighting. Save money on power bills. Brand new cabinets and counter tops. Dishwasher and disposal. Freshly painted.

1 of 25

Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
5216 W 13TH STREET W
5216 13th Street West, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,999
4182 sqft
LIVE ON AN ISLAND! Unique opportunity to rent three story waterfront house with direct view of the Gulf of Mexico. Key West Style house with water views from nearly every room including a fully screened in Veranda.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bradenton
808 3rd Ave W Ste 205
808 3rd Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 808 3rd Ave W Ste 205 in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Palmetto
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
63 Units Available
Braden River East
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Norma Lloyd Park
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
56 Units Available
Braden River East
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
City Guide for Palmetto, FL

Palmetto's history hearkens back to the mid-1800s, when the Manatee River drew settlers who used its Gulf access to ship commodities into and out of the region. One of the region's early inhabitants, a man named Samuel Sparks Lamb, arrived in 1868 and decided that the burgeoning community needed a name -- and not just any name but one that paid tribute to his home state of South Carolina. Thus, Palmetto, Florida (named after "The Palmetto State"), was born.

On the shores of the Manatee River, near where it flows into the Gulf of Mexico, sits the city of Palmetto, Florida. It's a typical seaside community, with eye-catching views of sun-dappled water and gently swaying palm trees. Not far away are the larger cities of Sarasota and Tampa, which infuse the area with their own doses of sun, sand, and surf. Though Palmetto's gorgeous setting has rightfully earned it a reputation as a resort-worthy escape, the city also offers several amenities that make it a comfortable, livable place for the 12,606 residents who call it home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palmetto, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palmetto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

