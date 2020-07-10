/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
51 Apartments for rent in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2700 OCEAN SHORE Boulevard
2700 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE May 1st, 2020Breathtaking views and the fresh ocean air will melt the stresses of your day away in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom oceanfront condo. Modern kitchen with elegant and nautical decor throughout.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2074 sqft
This is absolutely EXCEPTIONAL...Beautiful 3 story direct oceanfront townhome in Ormond by the Sea with very spacious outdoor oceanfront rooftop terrace! Wowza! This is more than amazing with a 2 car garage as well...2 master suites.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A
2220 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1267 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo with Ocean Views - Enjoy maintenance free living at it's finest in this beautifully remodeled condo in Ormond by the Sea.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ormond By The Sea
25 Hibiscus Drive
25 Hibiscus Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
The home is being marketed furnished. Just bring your cloths and toothbrush & sun screen. RENTED UNTIL 2/28/19
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
940 sqft
This cozy 2BDR 2BA unit is located at Leeward Winds Condominium just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean on a no-drive beach. The condo is fully furnished equipped with everything you need.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
150 Longwood Drive
150 Longwood Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1579 sqft
Walk inside this wonderful house to find a nice size living room that leads to the renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, double over, stainless steal appliances, and cook top. Across from the kitchen is a wet bar..
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2260 John Anderson Drive
2260 John Anderson Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1897 sqft
Bring your BOAT! River-Front Home on the North End of John Anderson Drive. Spacious house with newer Boat dock and seawall directly on the Halifax River.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
65 Tropical Drive
65 Sunny Shore Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
Great location! Close to beach. Spacious 2 BR 2 BA on corner lot. Short term rental. Fully furnished and includes water, electric, cable, and internet. Large renovated kitchen with upgrades and fully stocked.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8 JUNIPER Drive
8 Juniper Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1570 sqft
Available October 1st, 2020 This VACATION RENTAL is just minutes away from Daytona Beach in peaceful Ormond by the Sea. Enjoy all the amenities of home with this great beachside property rental. Pet friendly!
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
14 Neptune Park Drive
14 Neptune Park Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
737 sqft
This completely remodeled and completely furnished beach home is the where your dreams begin. Steps from the ocean. Located near all amenities that make your life run smoothly.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1926 OCEAN SHORE BLVD
1926 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
Direct ocean front, quite boutique condo, completely renovated, centrally located to all Ormond Beach has to offer, short drive north to Flagler Beach, short drive south to Daytona Beach, second floor unit, spacious ocean views from every room with
Results within 1 mile of Ormond-by-the-Sea
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1275 sqft
Beautiful ocean view from living room and master bedroom. Two bedroom, 2 full bath, and tiled throughout. Utility room with washer/dryer inside unit. Amenities include clubhouse, community pool, and tennis courts. Walk across the street to the beach.
Results within 5 miles of Ormond-by-the-Sea
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ortona Park
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3218 sqft
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1620 Primo Court
1620 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1671 sqft
This is a very modern & energy efficient 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story townhouse w/ attached 1 car garage. Security system in place. First floor has open floor plan and a convenient half bathroom. LOTS of closets.
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1 John Anderson Drive
1 John Anderson Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3806 sqft
This is an absolutely gorgeous Penthouse unit with views of the river that are remarkable. Biking and walking trails as well as downtown shopping and great restaurants in walking distance.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
384 Euclid Avenue
384 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1616 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished vacation home. This home is close to all your need for a winter or summer rental! Must see in person! Cable and wifi included. Sleeps eight
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1647 Riverside Dr
1647 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
5122 sqft
Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
20 Brookside Circle
20 Brookside Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2380 sqft
20 Brookside Circle Available 07/15/20 Spacious, Updated 3 bedroom home in Ormond Beach! - Come visit this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ormond Beach! If you see it, you'll want to make it yours! Walk in to a large family room with
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Ortona Park
130 Kent Dr.
130 Kent Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 4 bedroom, Beachside home in Ormond Beach! - Enjoy the life of luxury in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ormond Beach! This home features neutral paint and flooring throughout, a fenced yard, and tons of storage space! There are
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5500 Ocean Shore Boulevard
5500 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
VACATION CONDO BY THE MONTH! 3-4 MONTH DISCOUNTS. ELOQUENTLY DECORATED & VERY CLEAN 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH. FULLY FURNISHED, FULLY EQUIPPED.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
River
111-s WASHINGTON STREET
111 South Washington Street, Ormond Beach, FL
Studio
$1,410
565 sqft
Live, Work, Play … Luxury Highrise Community, located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando. provides walkability to the Central Business District, Thornton Park, Uptown and Lake Eola.
Similar Pages
Ormond-by-the-Sea 2 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 3 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Balcony
Ormond-by-the-Sea Apartments with GarageOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with ParkingOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLDe Leon Springs, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLFlagler Beach, FL