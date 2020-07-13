Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ormond-by-the-Sea apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1563 sqft
Absolutely stunning and fully furnished single family pool home in Ormond By The Sea available now! Tropical landscaping, ceramic tile throughout, split bedroom plan.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2700 OCEAN SHORE Boulevard
2700 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE May 1st, 2020Breathtaking views and the fresh ocean air will melt the stresses of your day away in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom oceanfront condo. Modern kitchen with elegant and nautical decor throughout.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
61 Rivocean Drive
61 Rivocean Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful Ormond Beach! This property includes utilities, is just a short walk to the ocean, and is freshly furnished, with a garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
30 Wisteria Drive
30 Wisteria Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2015 sqft
THIS IS A BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2015 SQUARE FOOT SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH AN ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. EVERYTHING IS NEW! IT'S TILED THROUGHOUT AND FEATURES NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. IT'S LOCATED ONE HALF BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN! IT'S A MUST SEE!

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
47 Sandra Drive
47 Sandra Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
THIS CHARMING BEACH HOUSE IS LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL ORMOND BY THE SEAITS HAS DIRECT ACCESS JUST STEPS TO THE OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY.ITS CLOSE TO DINING SHOPPING AND CHURCHES.THIS STREET BACKS UP TOBICENTENIAL RECREATIONAL PARK.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2074 sqft
This is absolutely EXCEPTIONAL...Beautiful 3 story direct oceanfront townhome in Ormond by the Sea with very spacious outdoor oceanfront rooftop terrace! Wowza! This is more than amazing with a 2 car garage as well...2 master suites.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A
2220 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo with Ocean Views - Enjoy maintenance free living at it's finest in this beautifully remodeled condo in Ormond by the Sea.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ormond By The Sea
25 Hibiscus Drive
25 Hibiscus Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
The home is being marketed furnished. Just bring your cloths and toothbrush & sun screen. RENTED UNTIL 2/28/19

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
940 sqft
This cozy 2BDR 2BA unit is located at Leeward Winds Condominium just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean on a no-drive beach. The condo is fully furnished equipped with everything you need.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
150 Longwood Drive
150 Longwood Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1579 sqft
Walk inside this wonderful house to find a nice size living room that leads to the renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, double over, stainless steal appliances, and cook top. Across from the kitchen is a wet bar..

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2260 John Anderson Drive
2260 John Anderson Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1897 sqft
Bring your BOAT! River-Front Home on the North End of John Anderson Drive. Spacious house with newer Boat dock and seawall directly on the Halifax River.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
8 JUNIPER Drive
8 Juniper Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1570 sqft
Available October 1st, 2020 This VACATION RENTAL is just minutes away from Daytona Beach in peaceful Ormond by the Sea. Enjoy all the amenities of home with this great beachside property rental. Pet friendly!

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
14 Neptune Park Drive
14 Neptune Park Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
737 sqft
This completely remodeled and completely furnished beach home is the where your dreams begin. Steps from the ocean. Located near all amenities that make your life run smoothly.

1 of 19

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
29 Sea Gull Drive
29 Sea Gull Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1426 sqft
29 Sea Gull Drive Available 06/01/20 Ormond Beachside Pool Home - Remodeled beachside pool home! This tastefully and thoughtfully redecorated, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features new kitchen, split bedroom plan, a fenced

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Ormond-by-the-Sea

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
1104 Sherbourne Way
1104 Sherbourne Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1966 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Colonial Circle
38 Colonial Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2132 sqft
Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
114 Amsden Road
114 Amsden Road, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1961 sqft
Walk inside this spacious house to find 3 bedrooms with bonus room off the master bedroom. Living room, dining room, and large Florida room. The Master bedroom is large with 3 closets and a separate entrance to the backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Ormond-by-the-Sea

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
97 Live Oak Avenue
97 Live Oak Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
600 sqft
Walk to Grenada Bridge, Shopping, Library, Boat Launch and Parks! View of inter coastal waterway from property! This cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath has a fenced back yard! No insurance restricted animals or mixes.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ortona Park
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3218 sqft
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
219 12th Street
219 12th Street, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
884 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED AND ADDITION IN PROGRESS. NEW ROOF, BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WASHER/DRYER HOOK UP, NEW FRONT DECK, PARTIALLY FENCED YARD, 2 BLOCKS TO THE RIVER, SCREENED FRONT PORCH, GREAT NEIGHBORS
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ormond-by-the-Sea apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

