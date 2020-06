Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool sauna

AVAILABLE May 1st, 2020Breathtaking views and the fresh ocean air will melt the stresses of your day away in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom oceanfront condo. Modern kitchen with elegant and nautical decor throughout. Underground parking, clean and comfortably sleeps 4 guests. The property is well maintained and has wonderful amenities including pool, sauna and the amazing Atlantic Ocean on private Ormond Beach. Seasonal Rent Rate $2,350 per month *January 1st through March 31st*