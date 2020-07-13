/
pet friendly apartments
156 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Olympia Heights, FL
14 Units Available
Sunset West
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6850 SW 45th Ln
6850 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Gables Point Townhouse available immediately! Largest 2 bedroom model with rare "walkthrough" floorpan, which includes an additional rear garden entrance to large private back patio.
1 Unit Available
Westchester
8581 SW 27th St
8581 Southwest 27th Terrace, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 / 2 Plus Florida room. Complete update. Near transportation. Great location. New AC Price is not negotiable . Rent include lawn care House have an efficiente next to the house. It renter at this moment.
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
7391 S Waterway Dr
7391 South Waterway Drive, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Remodeled 3/2 single family home in coveted Waterways Neighborhood off 79 Ave and Coral Way. Newly installed tiled floors throughout, new AC, freshly painted inside and out, stainless steel appliances with chic concrete countertops in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9341 Southwest 25th Street
9341 Southwest 25th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
Southwest 25th Street, Miami, FL 33165 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dayan Cerda, Island Brokers, (305) 773-2241. Available from: 04/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9602 Southwest 39th Street
9602 SW 39th St, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
9602 Southwest 39th Street Apt #9602, Miami, FL 33165 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
Coral Terrace
7550 SW 38th St
7550 Southwest 38th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,699
EXCELLENT HOUSE CENTRAL LOCATION. 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS. FENCE BACK YARD. BIG PATIO. LAUNDRY ROOM AND STORAGE OUTSIDE. *PETS OK. MAXIMUM 20 POUND WITH NON REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT.
184 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
61 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,593
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
52 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,480
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
15 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
9 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,728
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
19 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
15 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,980
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
45 Units Available
Riviera
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
33 Units Available
Village of Merrick Park
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,675
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
47 Units Available
Golden Pines
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,594
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
13 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,381
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
23 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
17 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,596
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,401
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
93 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,440
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.