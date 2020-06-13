Apartment List
FL
olympia heights
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

131 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Olympia Heights, FL

Finding an apartment in Olympia Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Olympia Heights
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,511
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Sunset West
13 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9311 Southwest 38th Street
9311 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
2369 sqft
This adorable home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9405 SW 76 ST
9405 SW 76th St, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Astonishing condo in excellent location! Completely remodeled, porcelain floors, stainless steel appliances. One assigned spot and lots of guest parking. Come to see this beautiful unit! One pet up to 20 pounds welcome ($200 non-refundable pet fee).

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7391 S Waterway Dr
7391 South Waterway Drive, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Remodeled 3/2 single family home in coveted Waterways Neighborhood off 79 Ave and Coral Way. Newly installed tiled floors throughout, new AC, freshly painted inside and out, stainless steel appliances with chic concrete countertops in kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
8581 SW 27th St
8581 Southwest 27th Lane, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 / 2 Plus Florida room. Complete update. Near transportation. Great location. New AC Price is not negotiable . Rent include lawn care House have an efficiente next to the house. It renter at this moment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.

1 of 13

Last updated April 13 at 11:58am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9341 Southwest 25th Street
9341 Southwest 25th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
Southwest 25th Street, Miami, FL 33165 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dayan Cerda, Island Brokers, (305) 773-2241. Available from: 04/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3525 SW 92nd Ave
3525 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Prime Westchester area...2nd Floor, 2 beds 1 bath apt., with central a/c, private parking for 2 cars, washer and dryer downstairs. Freshly painted and with updates. Accordion shutters through out. Please no smoking or pets.
Results within 5 miles of Olympia Heights
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Golden Pines
34 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,601
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,240
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
$
Fontainbleau East
32 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Coral Gables Section
24 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,070
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Riviera
41 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,105
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
The Crossings
13 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Coral Gables Section
11 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Village of Merrick Park
33 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,735
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
International Gardens
4 Units Available
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
West Miami
20 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,741
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Olympia Heights, FL

Finding an apartment in Olympia Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

