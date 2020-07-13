/
/
/
apartments with pool
370 Apartments for rent in Olympia Heights, FL with pool
Olympia Heights
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Olympia Heights
4310 SW 98th Ct
4310 Southwest 98th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
Completely renovated single family home in great neighborhood. Impeccable 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Impact windows, new roof, spacious back yard with a pool.
Olympia Heights
5440 SW 82nd Ave
5440 Southwest 82nd Avenue, Olympia Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
This gated estate pool home sits on the beautiful and sought after Lake Catalina. You can swim, jet ski, fish and boat from your backyard and private beach. Oversized pool with covered Lounge area and private Dock.
Sunset West
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Sunset East
5500 SW 77th Ct
5500 Southwest 77th Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
886 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!!! Rarely Available 2/2 Miller lakes Condo, two parking spaces assigned. Remodeled bathrooms, very well maintained, Community offers pool, laundry on each floor and gym
Westwood Lake
10541 SW 52 St
10541 Southwest 52nd Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
988 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME WITH OFFERS A 3/2 OR 2/1. YES 2 OPTONS! THE 2/1 WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE MAIN HOUSE AND POOL.
Glenvar Heights
6861 SW 44th St # 201
6861 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Amazing Apartment at Gables Court Condo 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185981 Beautiful Property near UM, FIU and MIA Airport.
University Park
Ferne
3800 Southwest 102nd Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT IN A GREAT LOCATION IN WESTCHESTER AREA WITH A VIEW TO THE POOL. 1 BEDROOM AND 1 BATHROOM. TILE THROUGHOUT, CALIFORNIA CLOSET, PARKING SPACE, GOOD CONDITION. FIRST FLOOR. CALIFORNIA CLOSET. SECURITY CAMERAS. IN GOOD CONDITION.
Glenvar Heights
6850 SW 45th Ln
6850 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Gables Point Townhouse available immediately! Largest 2 bedroom model with rare "walkthrough" floorpan, which includes an additional rear garden entrance to large private back patio.
Glenvar Heights
6801 SW 44th St
6801 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 2/2 unit is completely FURNISHED, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, spacious covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.
University Park
3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY
3231 Southwest 98th Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Westchester 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY. Available approx Aug 1st 2020. Rent incl pool & yard, electric, water & sewer, Cable TV, Internet, 1 gated parking space, gated, private entry, normal garbage collection & real estate taxes.
Dadeland
8110 SW 83rd Pl
8110 Southwest 83rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful and spacious townhouse in the amazing community of Kings Creek. This unit features, updated kitchen, new appliances, impact windows, gorgeous white tile floors throughout the first floor, laminate floors upstairs.
Glenvar Heights
6831 SW 44th St
6831 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEMI FURNISHED - INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 1/1 unit has marble floors, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, beautiful covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.
Glenvar Heights
4708 SW 67 AV
4708 Southwest 67th Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
HOT HOT HOT gated Oasis. Largest model. Recently gutted and updated. Kitchen boasts contemporary chocolate brown cabinets, granite counters, new SS appls, and matching dining room built-ins.
Glenvar Heights
6841 SW 44th St
6841 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gables Court is the most sought out community in the Gables area, just minutes away from University of Miami, Downtown Coral Gables, South Miami, The Grove, shopping & dining. Easy access to major roads.
Sunset West
9467 SW 76th St
9467 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on the first floor.Completely renovated, crown molding, fresh paint, wood floor in the bedroom and walk-in closet, ceramic floors in the living/dinning and kitchen.
Glenvar Heights
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.
Glenvar Heights
5431 SW 70th Pl N
5431 Southwest 70th Place North, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious Bridgepoint Townhouse. All remodeled. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths + additional den. This beautiful unit is located in the heart of South Miami, very close to Gables and shopping malls.
Dadeland
8108 SW 82 Pl
8108 Southwest 82nd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy.
Glenvar Heights
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.
Glenvar Heights
6845 SW 52nd St
6845 SW 52nd St, Glenvar Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
Almost brand new house, with open floor plan.
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,381
1385 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.