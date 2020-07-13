347 Apartments for rent in Olympia Heights, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Olympia Heights
4531 SW 97th Ct
4531 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent location. Mint condition, all remodeled! Brand new Central A/C, New kitchen cabinets and new bathrooms. Large back yard and plenty of parking at the front of the property
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Sunset West
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sunset East
5500 SW 77th Ct
5500 Southwest 77th Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
886 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!!! Rarely Available 2/2 Miller lakes Condo, two parking spaces assigned. Remodeled bathrooms, very well maintained, Community offers pool, laundry on each floor and gym

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6861 SW 44th St # 201
6861 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Amazing Apartment at Gables Court Condo 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185981 Beautiful Property near UM, FIU and MIA Airport.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
University Park
Ferne
3800 Southwest 102nd Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT IN A GREAT LOCATION IN WESTCHESTER AREA WITH A VIEW TO THE POOL. 1 BEDROOM AND 1 BATHROOM. TILE THROUGHOUT, CALIFORNIA CLOSET, PARKING SPACE, GOOD CONDITION. FIRST FLOOR. CALIFORNIA CLOSET. SECURITY CAMERAS. IN GOOD CONDITION.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6850 SW 45th Ln
6850 Southwest 45th Lane, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Gables Point Townhouse available immediately! Largest 2 bedroom model with rare "walkthrough" floorpan, which includes an additional rear garden entrance to large private back patio.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6801 SW 44th St
6801 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 2/2 unit is completely FURNISHED, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, spacious covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
University Park
3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY
3231 Southwest 98th Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Westchester 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY. Available approx Aug 1st 2020. Rent incl pool & yard, electric, water & sewer, Cable TV, Internet, 1 gated parking space, gated, private entry, normal garbage collection & real estate taxes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6831 SW 44th St
6831 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEMI FURNISHED - INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 1/1 unit has marble floors, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, beautiful covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westwood Lake
10981 SW 46th St
10981 Southwest 46th Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful property ready to move in and make it your next home. It has 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 car garage with front and rear garage, and a patio with a great lake view.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sunset West
9467 SW 76th St
9467 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on the first floor.Completely renovated, crown molding, fresh paint, wood floor in the bedroom and walk-in closet, ceramic floors in the living/dinning and kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
5431 SW 70th Pl N
5431 Southwest 70th Place North, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious Bridgepoint Townhouse. All remodeled. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths + additional den. This beautiful unit is located in the heart of South Miami, very close to Gables and shopping malls.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6845 SW 52nd St
6845 SW 52nd St, Glenvar Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
Almost brand new house, with open floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westchester
3410 SW 87th Ave
3410 Southwest 87th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent location, Near to Florida International University,Turnpike and Palmetto Expressways, Schools, Hospitals, shopping centers, Miami International Airport.
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
184 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
61 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,593
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
52 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,480
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,728
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,980
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
45 Units Available
Riviera
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
City Guide for Olympia Heights, FL

Olympia Heights is home to Santa's Enchanted Forest, the world's largest holiday theme park. It's open from October to January each year. Who knew Santa's elves wore bathing suits instead of parkas? More than 100,000 visitors show up every year to enjoy lights, themed displays, music, carnival rides, and more.

A census-designated place in Miami-Dade County, Olympia Heights has around 13,500 residents in its three square miles. Just 24 minutes from the excitement of Miami and a 35 minute drive from Miami Beach, this pleasant community offers its own water-oriented delights in the form of small lakes scattered throughout the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Olympia Heights, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Olympia Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

