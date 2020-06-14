Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

159 Apartments for rent in Olympia Heights, FL with garage

Olympia Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9511 SW 51st Ter
9511 Southwest 51st Terrace, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautifully renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath home in a great neighborhood! No other home like this in the area, come see for yourself.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
8911 SW 44th St
8911 Southwest 44th Street, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2025 sqft
UPDATED BEAUTIFUL HOUSE!!!, a Real Charmer Kitchen! Tasteful Decor, New Tile Floors. Al windows and doors with accordion Shutters. Located in the heart of Miami, just a minutes away from major highways, multiples schools, shopping malls.
Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10981 SW 46th St
10981 Southwest 46th Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful property ready to move in and make it your next home. It has 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 car garage with front and rear garage, and a patio with a great lake view.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5431 SW 70th Pl N
5431 Southwest 70th Place North, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious Bridgepoint Townhouse. All remodeled. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths + additional den. This beautiful unit is located in the heart of South Miami, very close to Gables and shopping malls.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7755 SW 85th Ct
7755 Southwest 85th Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
Gorgeous 1/2 acre, cul-de-sac home in prime location. This spacious home is perfect for entertaining indoor and out. Features dramatic high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with breakfast area, large living areas, and marble master bathroom.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6845 SW 52nd St
6845 SW 52nd St, Glenvar Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
Almost brand new house, with open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3410 SW 87th Ave
3410 Southwest 87th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent location, Near to Florida International University,Turnpike and Palmetto Expressways, Schools, Hospitals, shopping centers, Miami International Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Golden Pines
34 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,601
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coral Gables Section
24 Units Available
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$2,070
727 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1216 sqft
This easy-to-access community offers close proximity to freeways and entertainment venues. On-site bike shop, boardroom, clubroom and automated package room. Concierge service and dog wash area available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coral Gables Section
11 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
West Miami
18 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,741
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fontainebleau Park West
55 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,840
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1266 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
Golden Pines
42 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,742
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Dadeland
60 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Coral Gables Section
23 Units Available
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,103
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,033
1096 sqft
Apartments have a sleek and modern design. Each unit includes plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark cabinets. Rooftop yoga and private terraces. Convenient access to Hwy 1 and downtown Miami.
Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
Flagami
118 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,554
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
824 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Golden Pines
10 Units Available
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,765
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
City Guide for Olympia Heights, FL

Olympia Heights is home to Santa's Enchanted Forest, the world's largest holiday theme park. It's open from October to January each year. Who knew Santa's elves wore bathing suits instead of parkas? More than 100,000 visitors show up every year to enjoy lights, themed displays, music, carnival rides, and more.

A census-designated place in Miami-Dade County, Olympia Heights has around 13,500 residents in its three square miles. Just 24 minutes from the excitement of Miami and a 35 minute drive from Miami Beach, this pleasant community offers its own water-oriented delights in the form of small lakes scattered throughout the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Olympia Heights, FL

Olympia Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

