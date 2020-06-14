159 Apartments for rent in Olympia Heights, FL with garage
1 of 7
1 of 21
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 4
1 of 16
1 of 197
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 40
1 of 41
1 of 57
1 of 26
1 of 36
1 of 60
1 of 50
1 of 28
1 of 54
1 of 36
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 34
Olympia Heights is home to Santa's Enchanted Forest, the world's largest holiday theme park. It's open from October to January each year. Who knew Santa's elves wore bathing suits instead of parkas? More than 100,000 visitors show up every year to enjoy lights, themed displays, music, carnival rides, and more.
A census-designated place in Miami-Dade County, Olympia Heights has around 13,500 residents in its three square miles. Just 24 minutes from the excitement of Miami and a 35 minute drive from Miami Beach, this pleasant community offers its own water-oriented delights in the form of small lakes scattered throughout the area. See more
Olympia Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.