Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This like new 4-bedroom 2 bath home located in Crestview's Redstone Commons is move-in ready. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl floor and granite countertops. The spacious living area also features luxury vinyl flooring and quaint dining area. Enjoy all the features this neighborhood has to offer including a community pool. This home is just a short commute to Eglin AFB, 7SFG or the Beaches.