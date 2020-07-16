4254 Lancaster Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly microwave refrigerator

Bluewater Area - Location! Location! This nice 3/2 features a spacious kitchen with appliances (refrigerator not warranted, counter top microwave not warranted), Indoor laundry room, Master suite with double vanity also double sinks in guest bathroom. Large yard includes a storage shed with power. Whole house generator (not warranted) for unexpected power outages but tenant must provide the propane gas if needed for power outage. Owner will consider a small dog but no cats. Any dog has to be current on shots and spayed or neutered. NO smoking. Conveniently located close to EOD school, Mid-bay bridge and the sparkling Gulf of Mexico. Any person 18 years old or older must complete separate applications. Tenants required to carry renter's liability insurance while occupying the property



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5778830)