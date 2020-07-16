All apartments in Okaloosa County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

4254 Lancaster Drive

4254 Lancaster Drive · (850) 678-9448
Location

4254 Lancaster Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32578

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4254 Lancaster Drive · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1544 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Bluewater Area - Location! Location! This nice 3/2 features a spacious kitchen with appliances (refrigerator not warranted, counter top microwave not warranted), Indoor laundry room, Master suite with double vanity also double sinks in guest bathroom. Large yard includes a storage shed with power. Whole house generator (not warranted) for unexpected power outages but tenant must provide the propane gas if needed for power outage. Owner will consider a small dog but no cats. Any dog has to be current on shots and spayed or neutered. NO smoking. Conveniently located close to EOD school, Mid-bay bridge and the sparkling Gulf of Mexico. Any person 18 years old or older must complete separate applications. Tenants required to carry renter's liability insurance while occupying the property

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4254 Lancaster Drive have any available units?
4254 Lancaster Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4254 Lancaster Drive have?
Some of 4254 Lancaster Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4254 Lancaster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4254 Lancaster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4254 Lancaster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4254 Lancaster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4254 Lancaster Drive offer parking?
No, 4254 Lancaster Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4254 Lancaster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4254 Lancaster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4254 Lancaster Drive have a pool?
No, 4254 Lancaster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4254 Lancaster Drive have accessible units?
No, 4254 Lancaster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4254 Lancaster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4254 Lancaster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4254 Lancaster Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4254 Lancaster Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
