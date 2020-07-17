4232 Shadow Lane

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 8th!!!Come see this beautiful home in Niceville boasting a split floor plan with 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, office/bonus room, formal dining room and enclosed patio. Open living room with high ceilings, built in cabinets and sliding glass doors flowing out to the enclosed patio. Throughout this home you'll find low maintenance flooring, no carpet. The sizable master bedroom features spacious bathroom, large walk in closet, double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Plenty of room for activitiesl in the fenced back yard. This home is located in Bluewater Bay near Eglin Air Force Base and just a short drive to the beach! Available for your move in July 8, 2020. Contact rental office for your personal viewing