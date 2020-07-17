All apartments in Okaloosa County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

4232 Shadow Lane

4232 Shadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4232 Shadow Lane, Okaloosa County, FL 32578

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 8th!!!Come see this beautiful home in Niceville boasting a split floor plan with 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, office/bonus room, formal dining room and enclosed patio. Open living room with high ceilings, built in cabinets and sliding glass doors flowing out to the enclosed patio. Throughout this home you'll find low maintenance flooring, no carpet. The sizable master bedroom features spacious bathroom, large walk in closet, double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Plenty of room for activitiesl in the fenced back yard. This home is located in Bluewater Bay near Eglin Air Force Base and just a short drive to the beach! Available for your move in July 8, 2020. Contact rental office for your personal viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4232 Shadow Lane have any available units?
4232 Shadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Okaloosa County, FL.
What amenities does 4232 Shadow Lane have?
Some of 4232 Shadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4232 Shadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4232 Shadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4232 Shadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4232 Shadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 4232 Shadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4232 Shadow Lane offers parking.
Does 4232 Shadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4232 Shadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4232 Shadow Lane have a pool?
No, 4232 Shadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4232 Shadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 4232 Shadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4232 Shadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4232 Shadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4232 Shadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4232 Shadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
