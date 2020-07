Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4200 Jade Loop Diamond Lakes Subdivision Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom-2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage Located in Diamond Lakes in Destin! - 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage in Destin.



Tile & Hardwood through-out home and carpet in Bedrooms.



This lovely home includes the following:

Large foyer.

Kitchen includes all appliance including built in microwave.

Washer & Dryer included in home.

Dining/living room combo.

Living room has fireplace with built-in shelves above fireplace.

Screened in back porch.

Large master with on-suite with a large walk-in closet.

Master bath has a large walk-in shower, jetted tub and double vanity sink .



