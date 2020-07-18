All apartments in Okaloosa County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

4 Flamenco Street

4 Flamenco Street · (850) 939-5422
Location

4 Flamenco Street, Okaloosa County, FL 32569

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,720

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1829 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
As you enter the foyer through the covered front porch, you are greeted by the dining room that features upgraded lighting. As you continue, you will enter the kitchen which boasts custom cabinetry w/ crown molding, 3 cm. granite countertops w/ bull nose edges, stainless appliances, a breakfast bar and pantry. This home also features an Frigidaire Professional Refrigerator. The oversized great room is in the rear of the home opens to a patio which is perfect for entertaining. 9 ft. ceilings are throughout the main living areas along with tile flooring. The master is roomy and has a large walk-in closet and crown molding. The master bath has a granite vanity top and garden tub/ shower combo with jets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Flamenco Street have any available units?
4 Flamenco Street has a unit available for $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Flamenco Street have?
Some of 4 Flamenco Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Flamenco Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 Flamenco Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Flamenco Street pet-friendly?
No, 4 Flamenco Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 4 Flamenco Street offer parking?
Yes, 4 Flamenco Street offers parking.
Does 4 Flamenco Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Flamenco Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Flamenco Street have a pool?
No, 4 Flamenco Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 Flamenco Street have accessible units?
No, 4 Flamenco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Flamenco Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Flamenco Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Flamenco Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Flamenco Street does not have units with air conditioning.
