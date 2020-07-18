4 Flamenco Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

As you enter the foyer through the covered front porch, you are greeted by the dining room that features upgraded lighting. As you continue, you will enter the kitchen which boasts custom cabinetry w/ crown molding, 3 cm. granite countertops w/ bull nose edges, stainless appliances, a breakfast bar and pantry. This home also features an Frigidaire Professional Refrigerator. The oversized great room is in the rear of the home opens to a patio which is perfect for entertaining. 9 ft. ceilings are throughout the main living areas along with tile flooring. The master is roomy and has a large walk-in closet and crown molding. The master bath has a granite vanity top and garden tub/ shower combo with jets.