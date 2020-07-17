All apartments in Okaloosa County
Okaloosa County, FL
3088 Border Creek Road
3088 Border Creek Road

3088 Border Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3088 Border Creek Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32539

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
BROOKE ESTATES - GORGEOUS home in Brooke Estates neighborhood with community pool and tennis courts! ALL flooring has been replaced with lovely ceramic tile in Kitchen, Dining and Baths and wood look tile in all bedrooms! Even Garage flooring painted! Three Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, 2 car Garage and fully privacy fenced Backyard with double gate . Master has walk in closet and an extra closet along with full bath. Great yard for playing, grilling, fire pit and extra large patio. Large Living area with lots of room for furniture and extra work space. Great Kitchen with Dining area and Breakfast Bar! Brand new fridge and AC only two years old, Owner provides lawn service. Dogs only with owners approval

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5886123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

