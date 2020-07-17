3088 Border Creek Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

BROOKE ESTATES - GORGEOUS home in Brooke Estates neighborhood with community pool and tennis courts! ALL flooring has been replaced with lovely ceramic tile in Kitchen, Dining and Baths and wood look tile in all bedrooms! Even Garage flooring painted! Three Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, 2 car Garage and fully privacy fenced Backyard with double gate . Master has walk in closet and an extra closet along with full bath. Great yard for playing, grilling, fire pit and extra large patio. Large Living area with lots of room for furniture and extra work space. Great Kitchen with Dining area and Breakfast Bar! Brand new fridge and AC only two years old, Owner provides lawn service. Dogs only with owners approval



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5886123)