304 Palm Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great four bedrooms home, just minutes away from your favorites places in Niceville. This newer +2,000 square feet home boast an open floor plan with high 9 feet ceilings through out the main living areas, tiles in living room and hallway, a granite kitchen tops, chef's delight kitchen, newer appliances with and oversize fridge, and pantry/laundry room separately. Large bedrooms size with walk-in closet in master bedroom. Lots of maple cabinetry crown molding. Plenty of storage space There is a screened FL room, and a large size yard. Lot is 50' x 150'. The yard is landscaped all the way around with city water run sprinklers system. Numerous fruits trees, grapes vines planted on both sides, and a small garden in the back yard. It is a very clean home and come with 2'' faux blinds.