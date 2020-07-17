All apartments in Okaloosa County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

304 Palm Boulevard

304 Palm Boulevard North · (850) 855-9786
Location

304 Palm Boulevard North, Okaloosa County, FL 32578

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2028 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great four bedrooms home, just minutes away from your favorites places in Niceville. This newer +2,000 square feet home boast an open floor plan with high 9 feet ceilings through out the main living areas, tiles in living room and hallway, a granite kitchen tops, chef's delight kitchen, newer appliances with and oversize fridge, and pantry/laundry room separately. Large bedrooms size with walk-in closet in master bedroom. Lots of maple cabinetry crown molding. Plenty of storage space There is a screened FL room, and a large size yard. Lot is 50' x 150'. The yard is landscaped all the way around with city water run sprinklers system. Numerous fruits trees, grapes vines planted on both sides, and a small garden in the back yard. It is a very clean home and come with 2'' faux blinds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Palm Boulevard have any available units?
304 Palm Boulevard has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 Palm Boulevard have?
Some of 304 Palm Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Palm Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
304 Palm Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Palm Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 304 Palm Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 304 Palm Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 304 Palm Boulevard offers parking.
Does 304 Palm Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Palm Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Palm Boulevard have a pool?
No, 304 Palm Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 304 Palm Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 304 Palm Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Palm Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Palm Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Palm Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Palm Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
