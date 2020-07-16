214 Southlake Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Bluewater Bay Waterview Condo - Convenient to Eglin AFB, Duke, SFG Complex and Destin's Sugar White Beaches - Owner Prefers No Pets Lakeside at Bluewater Bay - Waterview Condo. Available May 1st. The perfect retreat from a long day at work. Drop your keys, grab a beverage and relax on your private balcony that overlooks one of the Bluewater Bay community lakes. Updated wood laminate flooring, new kitchen counters and mosaic backsplash. This fully appointed kitchen overlooks the living room and balcony. Laundry is tucked into a kitchen nook, so easy to multi task. The first floor offers hall bath (full) with separate entrance from the first floor bedroom. The upstaris loft bedroom also includes a full bath and closet. With bonus attic storage. A relaxing place to call home. Practical notes - This property is Not Pet Friendly. All occupants 18 years and older to complete tenant screening application. One year Lease



(RLNE5633743)