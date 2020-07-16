All apartments in Okaloosa County
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:33 AM

214 Southlake Court

214 Southlake Court · (850) 375-0555
Location

214 Southlake Court, Okaloosa County, FL 32578

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 Southlake Court · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Bluewater Bay Waterview Condo - Convenient to Eglin AFB, Duke, SFG Complex and Destin's Sugar White Beaches - Owner Prefers No Pets Lakeside at Bluewater Bay - Waterview Condo. Available May 1st. The perfect retreat from a long day at work. Drop your keys, grab a beverage and relax on your private balcony that overlooks one of the Bluewater Bay community lakes. Updated wood laminate flooring, new kitchen counters and mosaic backsplash. This fully appointed kitchen overlooks the living room and balcony. Laundry is tucked into a kitchen nook, so easy to multi task. The first floor offers hall bath (full) with separate entrance from the first floor bedroom. The upstaris loft bedroom also includes a full bath and closet. With bonus attic storage. A relaxing place to call home. Practical notes - This property is Not Pet Friendly. All occupants 18 years and older to complete tenant screening application. One year Lease

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Southlake Court have any available units?
214 Southlake Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Southlake Court have?
Some of 214 Southlake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Southlake Court currently offering any rent specials?
214 Southlake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Southlake Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Southlake Court is pet friendly.
Does 214 Southlake Court offer parking?
No, 214 Southlake Court does not offer parking.
Does 214 Southlake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Southlake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Southlake Court have a pool?
No, 214 Southlake Court does not have a pool.
Does 214 Southlake Court have accessible units?
No, 214 Southlake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Southlake Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Southlake Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Southlake Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Southlake Court does not have units with air conditioning.
