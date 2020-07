Amenities

Single story duplex in Mary Esther. Updates include new flooring throughout (luxury vinyl plank and carpet) and a full interior paint (light neutral gray) throughout. Master bedroom has a private half bathroom. Yard service included - yard is not fenced. Spacious driveway with extra parking. Owner has requested no pets, this is not negotiable. Available for immediate occupancy. Call to set up a viewing.