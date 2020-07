Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1654 Northridge Road Available 06/08/20 Parkwood Estates of Bluewater Bay! - Located in the gated community of Parkwood Estates. This 2 story home features a charming front porch & screened-in back porch. Great floor plan has a formal dining room with French doors, hardwood floors. Large open eat-in kitchen features top of the line stainless/gas appliances, lots of cabinets & unique large center island. The upstairs features 4 bedrooms including the spacious master suite & master bathroom. Garage is oversized. Beautiful backyard with garden shed & privacy fence. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis, any pet must be spayed/neutered and housebroken. Requires a refundable pet deposit and a non-refundable pet fee. Lawn service provided. Any person 18 years old or older must complete separate applications. Tenants required to carry liability insurance



(RLNE5755044)