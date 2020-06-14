Apartment List
/
FL
/
ocean ridge
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

242 Apartments for rent in Ocean Ridge, FL with garage

Ocean Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
125 Marlin Drive
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4800 sqft
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge , FL 33435 - 5 BR 6.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
31 Hersey Drive
31 Hersey Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2272 sqft
Steps to the ocean - Renovations completed June 2020. All new bathrooms, kitchen, windows, roof, flooring, pool and pool deck, furniture, etc. Must see.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
27 Hersey Drive
27 Hersey Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$21,000
2346 sqft
Available June 1. Exceptional beach property, steps to the ocean and minutes to Atlantic Avenue and the heart of Delray Beach. Beautifully furnished and appointed - no expense spared.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6550 N Ocean Boulevard
6550 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1404 sqft
Direct lagoon water view, across the street from public beach and unit highly renovated and comfortably furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Ridge
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
23 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,459
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
57 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1573 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3135 Waterside Cir
3135 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2380 sqft
Intracoastal living at its finest! Beauty, style and serenity permeates every element of Waterside, a very private & exclusive gated Mediterranean style community located on the Intracoastal Waterway on the Delray Beach/ Boynton Beach line just 3 to

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1705 Coastal Bay Blvd
1705 Coastal Bay Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful garden entry townhome in the gated community of Coastal Bay.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
700 E Boynton Beach Blvd
700 East Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1385 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront condo located in Marina Village of Boynton Beach. Fabulous views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Close proximity to fine dining, shops, and a half a mile to the ocean. This unit has been fully renovated.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
400 N Federal Hwy
400 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
745 sqft
1br/1ba, Boynton Beach, great location just 5 min from the beach. Amenities including pool, fitness center, etc. Landlord requires first, last & security deposit. No Pets.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
134 SE 26th Avenue
134 Southeast 26th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1551 sqft
Wow! Beautifully updated, spacious yard, great location! Wood-look flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with teak countertops, white Shaker-style cabinets, subway-tile backsplash.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
659 Casa Loma Blvd
659 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1377 sqft
(ANNUAL RENTAL)- IMMACULATE WATERFRONT TOWNHOUSE located in the sought-after Marina Village.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3069 Waterside Circle
3069 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2654 sqft
Waterfront three story townhome has nearly 2500sq.ft. of living space Impact glass Windows and more.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2114 Tuscany Way
2114 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
Fantastic location, right on the intercostal. First floor, clean and nicely furnished unit. Big walk-in closet! Assigned parking space in the covered garage. Well maintained, gated community with guard on duty. Management on site 5 days a week.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1918 NE 5th Court
1918 Northeast 5th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1561 sqft
AMAZING 3 BED/ WITH GARAGE IN Boynton Beach, CLOSE TO I-95 , GATED , TILE AND WOOD FLOORS , WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT, CORNER UNIT , READY TO GO , SCHEDULE YOUR VISIT TODAY

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
100 NE 6th Street
100 Northeast 6th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,500
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Escape to the Beach! Located in Marina Village at Boynton Harbor Marina with direct views of the intracoastal, restaurants, and charter boats! Walk to the beach, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lakeshore North
1 Unit Available
110 N Lakeshore Drive
110 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1878 sqft
Available immediately. Direct Intracoastal views from this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in Lakeshore. Unit has a 1 car garage, sky lights, indoor laundry, eat-in kitchen, and two screened patios with amazing views.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
922 Turner Road
922 Turner Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1299 sqft
NOW VACANT Available for annual or short-term & seasonal rentals w/ Instant Approvals (NO HOA). Furnished, single-family, 2-bedroom & 2-bath home with PRIVATE heated pool & spa, washer & dryer, garage & large fenced yard.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
186 SE 27th Court
186 Southeast 27th Court, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1480 sqft
Welcome to this well kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with one car garage that has been converted into an office/storage room but is readily prepared for a quick conversion back.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
714 Presidential Drive
714 Presidential Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
3121 sqft
Waterfront Retreat! Completely Furnished 4 bed, 3 bath home plus 3 car garage overlooking the intracoastal . Oversized Owner's Suite upstairs with large balcony overlooking the water. Two Bedrooms are downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Ridge
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,338
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,503
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,587
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ocean Ridge, FL

Ocean Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Ocean Ridge 1 BedroomsOcean Ridge 2 BedroomsOcean Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcean Ridge 3 BedroomsOcean Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Ocean Ridge Apartments with GarageOcean Ridge Apartments with ParkingOcean Ridge Apartments with PoolOcean Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ocean Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsOcean Ridge Furnished ApartmentsOcean Ridge Luxury PlacesOcean Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FL
Jupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLWest Park, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College