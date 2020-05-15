242 NE Ebbtide Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access new construction sauna

Available May 20, 2020 through Jan 15th 2021 or any 90 day rental period. Location, location, location. Walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach, restaurants, coffee houses , key west style shops. 5 minute drive to area beaches. Club house with resort style amenities, including heated pool, whirlpool, exercise room, sauna, steam room and much more. Offered fully furnished, Must be at least 45 years of age per Home owners association. Rental price includes water, sewer, cable and wifi with electric up to $100 per month.. Just need your suitcase and sunscreen..90 day minimum.