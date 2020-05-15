All apartments in Ocean Breeze Park
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

242 NE Ebbtide Way

242 NE Ebbtide Way · (772) 529-5290
Location

242 NE Ebbtide Way, Ocean Breeze Park, FL 34957

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
new construction
sauna
Available May 20, 2020 through Jan 15th 2021 or any 90 day rental period. Location, location, location. Walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach, restaurants, coffee houses , key west style shops. 5 minute drive to area beaches. Club house with resort style amenities, including heated pool, whirlpool, exercise room, sauna, steam room and much more. Offered fully furnished, Must be at least 45 years of age per Home owners association. Rental price includes water, sewer, cable and wifi with electric up to $100 per month.. Just need your suitcase and sunscreen..90 day minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 NE Ebbtide Way have any available units?
242 NE Ebbtide Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 242 NE Ebbtide Way have?
Some of 242 NE Ebbtide Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 NE Ebbtide Way currently offering any rent specials?
242 NE Ebbtide Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 NE Ebbtide Way pet-friendly?
No, 242 NE Ebbtide Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Breeze Park.
Does 242 NE Ebbtide Way offer parking?
No, 242 NE Ebbtide Way does not offer parking.
Does 242 NE Ebbtide Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 NE Ebbtide Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 NE Ebbtide Way have a pool?
Yes, 242 NE Ebbtide Way has a pool.
Does 242 NE Ebbtide Way have accessible units?
No, 242 NE Ebbtide Way does not have accessible units.
Does 242 NE Ebbtide Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 NE Ebbtide Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 NE Ebbtide Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 NE Ebbtide Way does not have units with air conditioning.
