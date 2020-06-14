/
1 bedroom apartments
146 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL
Last updated August 16 at 11:21pm
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
3714 Palm Desert Lane #5311
3714 Palm Desert Lane, Oak Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3714 Palm Desert Lane #5311 in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
3725 Castle Pines Lane #4338
3725 Castle Pines Lane, Oak Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
757 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3725 Castle Pines Lane #4338 in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
5537 PGA Blvd #4524
5537 Pga Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
657 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5537 PGA Blvd #4524 in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Oak Ridge
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Park Central
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
762 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
644 sqft
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Florida Center North
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
771 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
891 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Millenia
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
744 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Millenia
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Park Central
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
725 sqft
Relax and breathe deep in the shade of the palms at Palmetto at East Mil. Delightful brand-new upgraded interiors with Floridian flare surround your every day experience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
675 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$935
697 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
Americana
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Millenia
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
816 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
630 sqft
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Americana
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Millenia
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
788 sqft
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Park Central
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
894 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Park Central
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
876 sqft
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Florida Center North
4764 Walden Circle #414
4764 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
696 sqft
4764 Walden Circle #414 Available 07/01/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo coming to Walden Palms Community! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with open living/dining room area.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Park Central
2213 Metropolitan Way #1316
2213 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
605 sqft
2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 Available 06/15/20 1/1 Condo In Gated Community Of The Belmont At Park Central - 1-bedroom, 1-bath ground floor unit with 605 total square feet in The Belmont at Park Central, a guard gated community.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Florida Center North
4756 Walden Cir Unit 633
4756 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
696 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo in Orlando - Fully furnished One Bedroom Condo conveniently located next to I-4 and close to Universal Studios, The Mall at Millennia, and only 5 minutes away from Down Town Orlando.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Americana
1908 Lake Atriums Circle
1908 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
526 sqft
1908 Lake Atriums Circle Available 07/02/20 1908 Lake Atriums Circle, Unit 3, Orlando, FL - CONDO-updated condo, laminate flooring close to pool. Will go fast!! (RLNE5078822)
