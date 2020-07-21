All apartments in Northdale
4701 Ranchway Ct
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

4701 Ranchway Ct

4701 Ranchway Court · No Longer Available
Location

4701 Ranchway Court, Northdale, FL 33624
Country Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully updated home that boosts a large open floor plan with new laminate flooring throughout the home, freshly painted. Large living and dining room that over looks the pool and spa area. The master bed has a walk in closet with a master bath that is wheelchair accessible. The kitchen is an eat in kitchen with wooden cabinets. The 2 car garage has a large work bench for the handy person in your home. To help with heating and air expense, there are solar panels to help keep costs down. The pool area is completely enclosed and has a spa tub and a shower with POOL CARE INCLUDED!! This is a home that you can completely enjoy inside or outside! Must see. NO CATS PLS, SMALL DOGS ONLY LIMIT 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Ranchway Ct have any available units?
4701 Ranchway Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 4701 Ranchway Ct have?
Some of 4701 Ranchway Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 Ranchway Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Ranchway Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Ranchway Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 Ranchway Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4701 Ranchway Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4701 Ranchway Ct offers parking.
Does 4701 Ranchway Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 Ranchway Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Ranchway Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4701 Ranchway Ct has a pool.
Does 4701 Ranchway Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 4701 Ranchway Ct has accessible units.
Does 4701 Ranchway Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 Ranchway Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4701 Ranchway Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4701 Ranchway Ct has units with air conditioning.
