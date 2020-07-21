4701 Ranchway Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully updated home that boosts a large open floor plan with new laminate flooring throughout the home, freshly painted. Large living and dining room that over looks the pool and spa area. The master bed has a walk in closet with a master bath that is wheelchair accessible. The kitchen is an eat in kitchen with wooden cabinets. The 2 car garage has a large work bench for the handy person in your home. To help with heating and air expense, there are solar panels to help keep costs down. The pool area is completely enclosed and has a spa tub and a shower with POOL CARE INCLUDED!! This is a home that you can completely enjoy inside or outside! Must see. NO CATS PLS, SMALL DOGS ONLY LIMIT 2