Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

9123 Alexandria Dr.

9123 Alexandria Drive · (352) 346-8728
Location

9123 Alexandria Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL 34613

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9123 Alexandria Dr. · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2517 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Elegant Glen Lakes Pool Home - STUNNING Addison Preserve Grande 3/3/2 POOL HOME in prestigious Glen Lakes Gated Community. Over 2500 SQ FT this elegant home comes tastefully furnished. Beautiful tile and wood floors throughout. Master Bedroom with sitting area, pool access, and huge private bath, double vanities, jetted tub and walk in shower. Living room has gas fireplace and triple sliders to sparkling heated pool ,Large Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar and nice eating area. .Formal Dining Room, French doors to office/den. Crown molding, Recessed lighting, high ceilings, custom window treatments throughout. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer... 2 Car garage, water softener. Large private double lot with no rear neighbors. Gorgeous home! Professionally deep cleaned and sanitized. ANNUAL LEASE ONLY. Available immediately, Call for showing! NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

