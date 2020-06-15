9123 Alexandria Dr.

Amenities

Elegant Glen Lakes Pool Home - STUNNING Addison Preserve Grande 3/3/2 POOL HOME in prestigious Glen Lakes Gated Community. Over 2500 SQ FT this elegant home comes tastefully furnished. Beautiful tile and wood floors throughout. Master Bedroom with sitting area, pool access, and huge private bath, double vanities, jetted tub and walk in shower. Living room has gas fireplace and triple sliders to sparkling heated pool ,Large Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar and nice eating area. .Formal Dining Room, French doors to office/den. Crown molding, Recessed lighting, high ceilings, custom window treatments throughout. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer... 2 Car garage, water softener. Large private double lot with no rear neighbors. Gorgeous home! Professionally deep cleaned and sanitized. ANNUAL LEASE ONLY. Available immediately, Call for showing! NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5827452)