Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:35 PM

10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard

10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard · (352) 592-7576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard, North Weeki Wachee, FL 34613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
NEXT AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Leased Jan 8 - April 8 2021. Furnished All-Inclusive 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Lakefront Rental with $200 monthly cap on Electric. Sleeps 6 (Q/Q/Twin). Medium dog allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee. $150 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee. Rural lake setting just minutes from US 19, grocery stores, the Gulf of Mexico & Weeki Wachee River. Enjoy the tranquility of Tooke Lake Retreats. Visit a fresh or salt water beach, swim with the manatees, see the Mermaids, go shopping all within 30 minutes of this home. First Month Rent due at Signing. Balance of Rent plus Security/Fees due at Check-in. Taxes included in rent price. No Annual Rentals. NO Smoking or Vaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard have any available units?
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard have?
Some of 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard offer parking?
No, 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
