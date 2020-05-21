10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

NEXT AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Leased Jan 8 - April 8 2021. Furnished All-Inclusive 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Lakefront Rental with $200 monthly cap on Electric. Sleeps 6 (Q/Q/Twin). Medium dog allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee. $150 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee. Rural lake setting just minutes from US 19, grocery stores, the Gulf of Mexico & Weeki Wachee River. Enjoy the tranquility of Tooke Lake Retreats. Visit a fresh or salt water beach, swim with the manatees, see the Mermaids, go shopping all within 30 minutes of this home. First Month Rent due at Signing. Balance of Rent plus Security/Fees due at Check-in. Taxes included in rent price. No Annual Rentals. NO Smoking or Vaping.