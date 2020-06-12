/
3 bedroom apartments
142 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Sarasota, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1394 Grantham Dr.
1394 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1575 sqft
1394 Grantham Dr. Available 07/02/20 3/2 Townhouse Near University Parkway - ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOMS/ 3 baths, in the gated community of Bradford Manor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1097 Grantham Dr
1097 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2097 sqft
Brand new 3B 2.5B large townhome 4rent in Sarasota - Property Id: 289804 Brand-new end-unit townhome for rent in Bradford Manor, a gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1098 GRANTHAM DRIVE
1098 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1713 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME in North Sarasota FOR RENT. CORNER UNIT in a gated community with 1,713 sq ft 3 beds 2.5 baths and plenty of storage. Gorgeous large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances.
Results within 1 mile of North Sarasota
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
15 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3850 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E
3850 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1661 sqft
Pet friendly! Very nice, shows like new: 3BR/2.5B unfurnished end-unit townhouse in beautiful San Michele. Mostly tile, carpeted upstairs. Inside utility room with washer & dryer. Attached 1-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1185 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1310 sqft
Newer condominium with 3 beds, 2 baths AND a car port. Private staircase to second floor entrance. The L-shaped living/dining room is open to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the spacious balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3438 Parkridge Cir., 34-201
3438 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1417 sqft
For Lease - Townhouse /Condo (RLNE5760311)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3399 Yonge Ave. #47
3399 Yonge Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
3399 Yonge Ave.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2072 29th Street
2072 29th Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1056 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3756 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3756 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1210 sqft
Immaculately kept unit, centrally located to everything Sarasota has to offer! Parkridge is tucked away in a beautiful gated community, with a lovely swimming pool for the amazing summer days! This unit is comfortably furnished, with a lovely pond
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3776 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E
3776 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1595 sqft
This maintenance free townhouse is centrally located within a 10 minutes to Downtown Sarasota, Sarasota Airport, University Town Center, and Interstate 75.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8342 ENCLAVE WAY
8342 Enclave Way, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1675 sqft
Beautiful second-floor condo built in 2018 with serene view totally furnished in a gated community Soleil available for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3539 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3539 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1417 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor Condo with a 1 Car Garage for Lease.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2304 N ORANGE AVENUE
2304 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1236 sqft
Located on N. Orange Avenue just minutes from downtown Sarasota, Sarasota Military Academy and Booker High.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
4007 78th Place East
4007 78th Place East, Manatee County, FL
Magnificent location, pool home with four-bedroom, two bath home located in the quiet community of Hunters Grove subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3780 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E
3780 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1661 sqft
Available for an annual term! Just a hop from the SRQ Airport! Conveniently located, just minutes to shopping and great restaurants. This unit is nestled in the lovely community of San Michele.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3821 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1417 sqft
Turnkey furnished, tropical, and spacious three-bedroom, two bathroom, town house with a one car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
209 Briggs Court
209 Briggs Court, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1499 sqft
Pet friendly and completely renovated single-family home near Downtown Sarasota available for annual lease. This 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2952 ORIOLE DRIVE
2952 Oriole Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2036 sqft
Don’t miss this beautiful home in a newer gated subdivision close to everything! Popular Lantana floor plan offers: 3 bedrooms, den, 2.5 bathrooms split plan home with privacy for all.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3661 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1954 sqft
Gated Community, Pond View, spacious Three Bedroom, Two and one half bath town house with one car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8325 38TH STREET CIRCLE E
8325 38th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1288 sqft
Beautiful turnkey furnished condo located in Serenata. This former model unit is located on the first floor and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, open floor plan and split bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of North Sarasota
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
62 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
