3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North River Shores, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2104 NW 22nd Avenue
2104 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1388 sqft
This seasonal rental is a 2nd Floor two-story 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Condo in the gated community of the Estuary. One of the bedrooms is upstairs with loft & full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.
Results within 1 mile of North River Shores
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
413 NW Canna Way
413 Northwest Canna Way, Stuart, FL
Large Executive Home 5/3/2 Corner lot East of US1 in prestigious THE PINES. Over 3100sqft. of LUXURY. Open Kitchen with Island. Large UPSCALE master bath. Formal Dining room & Breakfast area. Bright front room for office.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1750 SW Coxswain Place
1750 Southwest Coxswain Place, Palm City, FL
Ideally located at the meeting of 2 canals in Seagate Harbor gives this property expansive waterfront views. On a quiet cul-de-sac street with southeastern exposure ,the Pool area has a large deck for outdoor entertainiment.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way, Martin County, FL
AVAILABLE 8/10/2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful spacious 2015 Kolter built CBS home features 4 bedroom triple split plan and three full baths plus a den.
Results within 5 miles of North River Shores
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
64 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1369 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! Now scheduling hard-hat tours! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal hard-hat tour or virtual tour.
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3740 NE Indian River Drive
3740 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2420 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in Renar Riverplace! Fantastic penthouse condo, 2500 sqft., 3 bed, 3 bath, with excellent views of the Indian River.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1642 NE South Street
1642 Northeast South Street, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Jensen Beach House - Property Id: 131825 Nice Jensen Beach home just renovated new: AC, Appliances, Lighting,Roof, Landscape, Paint and Fencing. Huge back porch with large pool and deck. Room to store boats or rv securely on the property.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2808 Bucccaneer Circle
2808 Southeast Buccaneer Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/2/1 - Adorable 3/2/1 Home in Port St Lucie! Available 05/01/19 (RLNE4814440)
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4100 NE Indian River Drive
4100 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1326 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Beautiful, almost brand new, Key West style home with wrap-around balcony. Enjoy spectacular sunrises along with the wildlife and beauty of the intracoastal waterway and good views of the rocket launches at Cape Canaveral.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1397 SW 24th Lane
1397 Southwest 24th Lane, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1995 sqft
Beautifully updated 3/2/2 with long screened and covered patio, granite in kitchen and guest bath- laminate in living room, family room and dining room, tile in kitchen and dining area, berber in bedrooms, gas cook top, surround sound in most areas,
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1535 SE Royal Green - 104
1535 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
993 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in a very quiet community. Convenient location near Hospitals, Mall and beautiful beaches. Enjoy the screened porch on your leisure times.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3371 SW Villa Place
3371 Southwest Villa Place, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1346 sqft
Very spacious 3/2/1 end villa with extra windows making villa light & bright. Fabulous lake views from most rooms and large screened porch. Stainless appliances, laminate flooring in most rooms & ceramic tile, & accordion hurricane shutters.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2783 SE Bluem Way
2783 Southeast Bluem Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2111 sqft
Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2365 SE West Blackwell Drive
2365 Southeast West Blackwell Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1183 sqft
Ready to move in, hard floors on main areas, amazing big back yard, carper on the bedrooms. tankless water heather and nest A/C thermostat for more electric savings.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2217 SE Tile Terrace
2217 Southeast Tile Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1643 sqft
Spacious 3 BR 2 BA 2 CG rental in eastern PSL. Fenced yard, screened porch. Tile throughout. Available July 1st 2020. First, Last and Security is required...
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3237 SW Solitaire Palm Drive
3237 Southwest Solitaire Palm Drive, Palm City, FL
4 bedroom 2 bath completely updated home in a gated community within Palm City. Easy access to I95 and Turnpike. Great schools within walking/biking distance. Pets allowed with owner approval and $250 pet fee. New A/C.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2145 SE Harding Street
2145 Southeast Harding Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1932 sqft
Gorgeous pool home in the Club Med estates, tile floors throughout, remodeled kit with all new SS appliances, granite counters opens up to family rm, with access to pool area, in door utility , large master suite with remodeled bath ; tub & shower
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
300-3 LAKE AVENUE
300-3 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1413 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
