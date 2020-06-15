2216 NW 22nd Ave 102

Amenities
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529
Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances as well as a newer stack washer and dryer. The rear porch has been enclosed to provide added living area. Storm protection on windows. Gated waterfront community with 2 pools, clubhouse, tennis, dock and lakes. Great location on Britt Road and close to the Treasure Coast Mall, shopping, restaurants, Martin County High School and much more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201529
Property Id 201529
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5821524)