All apartments in North River Shores
Find more places like 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North River Shores, FL
/
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2216 NW 22nd Ave 102

2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue · (772) 334-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North River Shores
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL 34994
North River Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529

Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances as well as a newer stack washer and dryer. The rear porch has been enclosed to provide added living area. Storm protection on windows. Gated waterfront community with 2 pools, clubhouse, tennis, dock and lakes. Great location on Britt Road and close to the Treasure Coast Mall, shopping, restaurants, Martin County High School and much more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201529
Property Id 201529

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 have any available units?
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 have?
Some of 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 pet-friendly?
No, 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North River Shores.
Does 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 offer parking?
No, 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 does not offer parking.
Does 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 have a pool?
Yes, 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 has a pool.
Does 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 have accessible units?
No, 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2216 NW 22nd Ave 102?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North River Shores 1 BedroomsNorth River Shores 2 Bedrooms
North River Shores Apartments with PoolNorth River Shores Dog Friendly Apartments
North River Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Fort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FL
Hutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLCabana Colony, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity