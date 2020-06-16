All apartments in Nocatee
85 GLENALBY PL

85 Glenalby Place · (904) 200-2552
Location

85 Glenalby Place, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4064 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
This luxurious home has it all! Located on a cul de sac, this waterfront home welcomes you in with an upgraded paver driveway and 2 car side entry garage. Spacious layout with natural light and water views throughout. Home features a downstairs owner's suite with sitting area, large tub, split dual vanities, and amazing walk thru shower with his and hers shower heads. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, eating nook and breakfast bar. Upstairs theater room or den. Fireplace, covered patio, laundry room and separate mud room. Community amenities include pools, fitness center, sports courts, playgrounds, and nature trails. HOA rules and regulations apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 GLENALBY PL have any available units?
85 GLENALBY PL has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 GLENALBY PL have?
Some of 85 GLENALBY PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 GLENALBY PL currently offering any rent specials?
85 GLENALBY PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 GLENALBY PL pet-friendly?
No, 85 GLENALBY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 85 GLENALBY PL offer parking?
Yes, 85 GLENALBY PL does offer parking.
Does 85 GLENALBY PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 GLENALBY PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 GLENALBY PL have a pool?
Yes, 85 GLENALBY PL has a pool.
Does 85 GLENALBY PL have accessible units?
No, 85 GLENALBY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 85 GLENALBY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 GLENALBY PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 GLENALBY PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 GLENALBY PL does not have units with air conditioning.
