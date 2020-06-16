85 GLENALBY PL

Amenities

This luxurious home has it all! Located on a cul de sac, this waterfront home welcomes you in with an upgraded paver driveway and 2 car side entry garage. Spacious layout with natural light and water views throughout. Home features a downstairs owner's suite with sitting area, large tub, split dual vanities, and amazing walk thru shower with his and hers shower heads. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, eating nook and breakfast bar. Upstairs theater room or den. Fireplace, covered patio, laundry room and separate mud room. Community amenities include pools, fitness center, sports courts, playgrounds, and nature trails. HOA rules and regulations apply.