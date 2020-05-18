All apartments in Nocatee
84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E

84 Fawn Gully Lane · No Longer Available
Location

84 Fawn Gully Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in gated 55+ age restricted Del Webb Ponte Vedra in Nocatee. This RENTAL is a Cormorant model Carriage House w/ 1,857 sft, 3 bedroom/2 bath + large screened lanai on 2nd floor overlooking the beautiful Central Park & Lake. This condo has all appliances including washer & dryer & water softener. Investor owned so this unit will be pefect for someone who wants a long term rental situation. All leases in DWPV must be 12 months or more. Tenant has free use of the Del Webb Ponte Vedra amenities as well as the Nocatee Splash Park & amenities. Includes attached one car garage. Available starting March 1. PETS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E have any available units?
84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E have?
Some of 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E currently offering any rent specials?
84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E is pet friendly.
Does 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E offer parking?
Yes, 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E offers parking.
Does 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E have a pool?
No, 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E does not have a pool.
Does 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E have accessible units?
No, 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E does not have accessible units.
Does 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E does not have units with air conditioning.

