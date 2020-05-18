84 FAWN GULLY LN Unit #E

Amenities

Located in gated 55+ age restricted Del Webb Ponte Vedra in Nocatee. This RENTAL is a Cormorant model Carriage House w/ 1,857 sft, 3 bedroom/2 bath + large screened lanai on 2nd floor overlooking the beautiful Central Park & Lake. This condo has all appliances including washer & dryer & water softener. Investor owned so this unit will be pefect for someone who wants a long term rental situation. All leases in DWPV must be 12 months or more. Tenant has free use of the Del Webb Ponte Vedra amenities as well as the Nocatee Splash Park & amenities. Includes attached one car garage. Available starting March 1. PETS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO CATS.