69 HOWLAND DR
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM

69 HOWLAND DR

69 Howland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

69 Howland Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located in Nocatee- Greenleaf Village! This home is move-in ready ! This home sits on a Cul-de-sac street and it features 3 bedrooms plus a retreat (all upstairs), 2.5 bathrooms, plus an enclosed office downstairs. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. Kitchen & foyer are tile and the remainder of entire home has Birch hardwood floors. Relax on your extended screened lanai and enjoy the natural preserve. Home includes hurricane shutters AND a storm room. Just a short walk, bike ride, or golf cart trip to the neighborhood ''A Rated'' St. Johns county K-8 Valley Ridge Academy. Amazing amenities! 10 minutes to beach, and easy access to both Jacksonville and St.Augustine. Hurry-this one will sell quickly! LAWN AND PEST SERVICE INCLUDED Washer/Dryer added upon request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 HOWLAND DR have any available units?
69 HOWLAND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 69 HOWLAND DR have?
Some of 69 HOWLAND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 HOWLAND DR currently offering any rent specials?
69 HOWLAND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 HOWLAND DR pet-friendly?
No, 69 HOWLAND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 69 HOWLAND DR offer parking?
Yes, 69 HOWLAND DR offers parking.
Does 69 HOWLAND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 HOWLAND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 HOWLAND DR have a pool?
Yes, 69 HOWLAND DR has a pool.
Does 69 HOWLAND DR have accessible units?
No, 69 HOWLAND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 69 HOWLAND DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 HOWLAND DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 HOWLAND DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 HOWLAND DR does not have units with air conditioning.
