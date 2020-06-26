69 HOWLAND DR

Amenities

Located in Nocatee- Greenleaf Village! This home is move-in ready ! This home sits on a Cul-de-sac street and it features 3 bedrooms plus a retreat (all upstairs), 2.5 bathrooms, plus an enclosed office downstairs. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. Kitchen & foyer are tile and the remainder of entire home has Birch hardwood floors. Relax on your extended screened lanai and enjoy the natural preserve. Home includes hurricane shutters AND a storm room. Just a short walk, bike ride, or golf cart trip to the neighborhood ''A Rated'' St. Johns county K-8 Valley Ridge Academy. Amazing amenities! 10 minutes to beach, and easy access to both Jacksonville and St.Augustine. Hurry-this one will sell quickly! LAWN AND PEST SERVICE INCLUDED Washer/Dryer added upon request